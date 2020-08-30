LSU has received its first tight end commitment of the 2021 recruiting cycle.
Three-star Mississippi prospect Jalen Shead announced his commitment to LSU Sunday afternoon. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound recruit is the nation's No. 50-ranked tight end, according to 247Sports.
LSU has 18 commitments in its 2021 class, which is the No. 3 ranked class in the nation, behind Ohio State and Alabama.
Shead, who is entering his senior year at Olive Branch High, also held offers from Alabama, Florida State, Ole Miss and South Carolina.
LSU is particularly deep at tight end this season, and five-star true freshman Arik Gilbert, last year's Gatorade National Player of the Year, is expected to assume the main role in 2020.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron told the Baton Rouge Rotary Club in a virtual meeting in July that he was confident in the team's depth at tight end.
"I think we’re better at tight end than we’ve been in a long time," Orgeron said.