It wasn't always pretty, and it featured more end-game tension than was necessary, but LSU took care of business on a cold night in Fayetteville.
The Razorbacks notched a late score, but LSU never gave up the ball again en route to a 24-17 victory a week after a deflating shutout at the hands of top-ranked Alabama.
Watch the video below to see what Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron had to say after the win, which lifted LSU's record to 8-2 on the season.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The lead had been all too comfortable, the three-score cushion that evaporated into the cold November air.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There is a small hamlet just north of here called Accident.
