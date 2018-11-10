It wasn't always pretty, and it featured more end-game tension than was necessary, but LSU took care of business on a cold night in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks notched a late score, but LSU never gave up the ball again en route to a 24-17 victory a week after a deflating shutout at the hands of top-ranked Alabama.

Watch the video below to see what Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron had to say after the win, which lifted LSU's record to 8-2 on the season.

