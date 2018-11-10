lsuarkansasfootball.111118_HS_676
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron walks among his players during a timeout in the first half against Arkansas, Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

It wasn't always pretty, and it featured more end-game tension than was necessary, but LSU took care of business on a cold night in Fayetteville. 

The Razorbacks notched a late score, but LSU never gave up the ball again en route to a 24-17 victory a week after a deflating shutout at the hands of top-ranked Alabama. 

Watch the video below to see what Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron had to say after the win, which lifted LSU's record to 8-2 on the season. 

