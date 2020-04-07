LSU freshman Kiya Johnson has been named the Region 1 Gymnast of the Year, the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) announced Tuesday.

Johnson was on pace to become the most decorated freshman gymnast in school history before the 2020 season was ended. She earned All-America honors on vault, floor and all-around.

+3 Rabalais: With no games to play, LSU pivots coaches to get out coronavirus message Ed Orgeron should be at LSU’s spring practice right now, teaching defensive linemen the finer points of shedding a block.

In her debut season, Johnson scored a perfect score on vault and beam, multiple 9.975s on floor and 9.95 on bars. The Dallas native finished second nationally on floor, fourth on vault and sixth in the all-around and won 22 individual titles.

Regional winners as selected by the WCGA include:

Region 1: Kiya Johnson, LSU

Region 2: Lexy Ramler, Minnesota

Region 3: Sierra Brooks, Michigan

Region 4: Taylor Houchin, Nebraska

Region 5: Trinity Thomas, Florida

Region 6: Kyla Ross, UCLA

Division II & Centenary: Darian Burns, Seattle Pacific

Division III, East Region: Emma Schulz, SUNY-Cortland; West Region: Blaise Wilson, Wisconsin-Whitewater