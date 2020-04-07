LSU freshman Kiya Johnson has been named the Region 1 Gymnast of the Year, the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) announced Tuesday.
Johnson was on pace to become the most decorated freshman gymnast in school history before the 2020 season was ended. She earned All-America honors on vault, floor and all-around.
Ed Orgeron should be at LSU’s spring practice right now, teaching defensive linemen the finer points of shedding a block.
In her debut season, Johnson scored a perfect score on vault and beam, multiple 9.975s on floor and 9.95 on bars. The Dallas native finished second nationally on floor, fourth on vault and sixth in the all-around and won 22 individual titles.
Regional winners as selected by the WCGA include:
Region 1: Kiya Johnson, LSU
Region 2: Lexy Ramler, Minnesota
Region 3: Sierra Brooks, Michigan
Region 4: Taylor Houchin, Nebraska
Region 5: Trinity Thomas, Florida
Region 6: Kyla Ross, UCLA
Division II & Centenary: Darian Burns, Seattle Pacific
Division III, East Region: Emma Schulz, SUNY-Cortland; West Region: Blaise Wilson, Wisconsin-Whitewater