1. Coming into focus?
Everyone has been trying to read the tea leaves on the SEC’s new football schedule plans. Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher offered a full cup Thursday, suggesting in a nine-game format the Aggies three permanent rivals would be LSU, Texas and Mississippi State. Nothing official, but preserving LSU-A&M is a no brainer.
2. The Auburn ‘surprise’
Even by Auburn standards, the “coup” that nearly ousted coach Bryan Harsin in February was one wild episode. “I know some of you out there didn’t expect me to be here,” Harsin said. Just so you know, coach, many of us don’t expect you to be at 2023 SEC Media Days, either.
3. Finish the fight
Tennessee led the FBS last season with 14.7 first-quarter points per game, taking early leads on Georgia and Alabama. The Volunteers lost those games and by a touchdown or less to Pittsburgh, Ole Miss and Purdue. “One of the things we’ve been stressing is the ability to finish,” UT coach Josh Heupel said.
4. Still on tour
SEC Media Days next year — with or without Bryan Harsin — will be at some little honky tonk in Nashville, Tennessee (actually, a brand-new Grand Hyatt). Don’t know when it will be back in Hoover, Alabama, but don’t be surprised if it’s in/around Dallas the year Texas and Oklahoma join the league.