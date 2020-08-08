Former LSU running back Derrius Guice is accused of abusing lives on three different dates going back several months, according to a Washington Post report.

Guice was arrested Friday on one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property. Strangulation is a Class 6 felony in Virginia.

The domestic violence-related accusations prompted the Washington Football Team to cut him.

The Washington Post report cites the Montgomery County Police Dept. saying it determined the alleged assaults happened Feb. 14, March 13 and April 17 at Guice's Ashburn, Virginia home.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, which helped in the investigation, reportedly learned of the allegations July 22.

Peter D. Greenspun, Guice's high-profile attorney, released a statement to reporters, saying "investigators did not seek a statement or any input from (Guice) before the warrants were issued," and the Washington Football Team released him "was released without a single question as to what occurred."

Guice, 23, turned himself in and was released on $10,000 bond, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Washington selected Guice in the second round of the 2018 draft out of LSU. The Baton Rouge native tore the ACL in his left knee in the preseason and didn't make his pro debut until 2019.

Guice played in just five games last season after injuring his his right knee and then his left knee again. He was expected to be a part of Washington's backfield and was signed through the 2021 season as part of his rookie contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.