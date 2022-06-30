It was nearly a year ago when the blockbuster news swept through SEC media days that Texas and Oklahoma were getting ready to leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.
For some, it may have seemed like the beginning of the end for college athletics.
Actually, it was only the beginning of whatever strange, wild road that college sports is heading down.
It’s been a year of shocks for college sports — major realignments, NIL, a transfer portal the size of Alaska — and the aftershocks just keep rolling in. The latest, fittingly, comes from Shaky Town — as the big-rig truckers call it — where Southern California and UCLA are reportedly set to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten as early as 2024. By the way, that probably means USC’s first game as a Big Ten member would be in the 2024 season opener in Las Vegas.
Let that percolate for a moment. USC — THE power on the West Coast forever, or at least until Nike started plowing all that shoe money into Oregon — and UCLA — home of college basketball’s greatest dynasty — both leaving their ancestral conference home.
A few quick thoughts spring to mind:
• OK, Big Ten, if you expand to 16 schools, you have to drop the “Big Ten” name faster than you stopped calling your divisions Legends and Leaders.
• The Big Ten+Six would stretch from Piscataway, New Jersey (Rutgers) to Westwood, California (UCLA). Chew on that.
• Expect more aftershocks to come.
As Jon Wilner, the San Jose Mercury News sportswriter who scooped all the national guys, tweeted after the big news: “Source: Don’t assume the Big Ten is done.”
While the Power Five conferences still exist — SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and Pac-12 — it does appear that college sports — or at least big-time college football — is starting to coalesce around two hugely magnetic poles.
In this corner, the SEC. In that corner, the Big Ten (or whatever number they settle on).
If true — and there’s every indication that it is — the USC/UCLA move clearly looks like a response to the Texas/Oklahoma move to the SEC. As one unnamed source told ESPN on Thursday, USC and UCLA are positioning themselves for the long term. The safest havens in the sweeping storm of change engulfing college athletics appear to be the SEC and the Big Ten.
Those are the two conferences that hold the most sway in college football. And it’s those two conferences that appear poised to distance themselves from the other three Power Five leagues with enormous new TV contracts: the SEC with Disney/ESPN/ABC and the Big Ten with Fox.
If I’m the new commissioner of the Big 12, or a school in the ACC, I’m worried. Will the SEC soon be coming for the likes of Florida State and Clemson, schools embedded deeply within the SEC footprint? Will the Big Ten, as Wilner suggested, go cherry-picking more Pac-12 powers such as Oregon or Washington? How much realigning will there be?
There could be a lot more. Many folks in the college sports world think we’re heading, at least with college football, toward some sort of super league setup. Something containing 30 or 40 or 60 schools.
If it’s the latter number, that’s virtually everyone in the Power Five, which will continue to exert more autonomy from the NCAA and its less financially viable Division I or FBS brethren. If it’s more like the former, say 40 schools, that means some schools in the power conferences are going to get left out.
If there’s one thing certain in this highly uncertain world of college sports right now, it’s that you want to make sure you have a chair when the music stops. Even among the Power Five, there are and will be haves and have-nots. To thrive, you want to be seen as a have when it comes to the big cash cow of football.
Where does that leave LSU? I have to believe folks at the Old War Skule are resting as comfortably as they can in these volatile days. LSU had a $132.5 million athletic budget in 2021 (though it did run more than a $10 million deficit because of the pandemic); has a 100,000-seat football stadium; and has won three national championships in the past 20 years, more than anyone else save Alabama. LSU represents a small state that’s poor in many ways, but athletically it’s still positioned near the top of the college sports food chain.
Where all this winds up is anyone’s guess. But expect more change, more realignment, more shakeups. That’s the new normal in college sports.
USC and UCLA, like Texas and Oklahoma before them, are prime examples of that.