LSU infielder Jordan Thompson (13) gets a hug from Josh Pearson (39) during the eighth inning against Kennesaw State during the first round of their game in the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional on Friday.

 Photo by Chuck Cook

LSU and Southern Miss will play at 6 p.m. Saturday. Here's how to watch the pivotal game at the Hattiesburg regional.

WHO: LSU (39-20) vs. Southern Miss (44-16)

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.

STREAMING: ESPN+. This is an online streaming service that is different from ESPN3, SEC+ or other platforms. ESPN+ requires a $6.99-per-month subscription. You can subscribe to ESPN+, or bundle it with your Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions here.

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. Southern Miss is ranked No. 22.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Southern Miss — TBD

