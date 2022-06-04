LSU and Southern Miss will play at 6 p.m. Saturday. Here's how to watch the pivotal game at the Hattiesburg regional.
WHO: LSU (39-20) vs. Southern Miss (44-16)
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.
STREAMING: ESPN+. This is an online streaming service that is different from ESPN3, SEC+ or other platforms. ESPN+ requires a $6.99-per-month subscription. You can subscribe to ESPN+, or bundle it with your Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions here.
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. Southern Miss is ranked No. 22.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Southern Miss — TBD
PRE-GAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports