ATLANTA — Don’t think you can get enough of the Peach Bowl through the traditional TV coverage on ESPN?
The ESPN MegaCast has an option for you. Or three.
Make it 10.
The network will bring the LSU-Oklahoma game to viewers through multiple platforms, ranging from real-time game breakdowns to each school’s radio broadcast simulcast with the TV feed to Spanish.
In all, 300 people will be working to bring the Peach Bowl to fans, utilizing 55 cameras and 13 replay machines.
“It’s a lot of teamwork,” said Steve Ackels, ESPN’s coordinating producer for college football. “It’s a very aggressive plan. We start planning a year out in every which way.
“From a technical standpoint it’s a major challenge, but knock on wood we get through it every year.”
Here’s a look at what you can see, and hear, on Saturday:
• ESPN: Traditional game coverage, with play-by-play man Sean McDonough, analyst Todd Blackledge and sideline reporters Holly Rowe (LSU) and Laura Rutledge (Oklahoma).
• ESPN2: “Command Center” coverage will feature a multi-angled presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any given time along with statistics and real-time drive charts.
• ESPNU: “Film Room” with analysts Tom Luginbill and Louis Riddick will take the telestrator to the game coverage and break down the Peach Bowl in real time.
• ESPNews: “Skycast” will provide views from the over-the-field camera and behind the offense on most plays, with in-stadium public address announcements and audio instead of the regular ESPN call. A new feature to Skycast this year will include replays throughout the presentation.
• ESPN Goal Line: “DataCenter” will feature ESPN’s main telecast augmented by real-time statistics, analytics, social media reaction and player information.
• SEC Network: The main ESPN TV feed will be synced up with the call on the LSU Sports Radio Network with play-by-play announcer Chris Blair, color commentator Doug Moreau and sideline reporter Gordy Rush. There will also be an isolated camera on LSU coach Ed Orgeron. The SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum and Greg McElroy will chat with callers at halftime.
• ESPN Radio: Available on the ESPN app and more than 400 ESPN radio stations, the Peach Bowl broadcast will feature Steve Levy on play-by-play, commentary from Brian Griese and reporters Todd McShay and Molly McGrath.
The ESPN app will have the following features:
• “All-22”: Viewers can see them game the way coaches and players do when they study film — or the way it will look from the top row of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. All 22 players can be seen on the field at all times, allowing fans to take in how plays develop.
• “Oklahoma radio”: The Sooner Sports Radio Network features the call from Toby Roland, Teddy Lehman, Merv Johnson, Chris Plank and Gave Ikard.
• “ESPN Deportes”: Get the Spanish language call from Ciro Procuna and Raul Allegre.