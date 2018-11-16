LSU’s mission to make its first appearance in the third round of the NCAA Tournament came to an end on Friday in Tallahassee, Florida.
The 2-0 loss ends the Tigers’ (13-7-4) season and their sixth appearance at the NCAA tournament.
USC’s (17-2-2) two goals were all the Trojans needed to punch their ticket to the third round of the NCAA tournament. They will now face the winner of the Florida State and South Florida match (Friday, 4:00 p.m. CT) in the third round on Sunday at noon.
“We felt that coming into the tournament that there were five or six teams a little step above everybody else,” LSU coach Brian Lee said. “When we saw (USC) in the second bracket, we knew they would be tough. We were excited about the challenge of getting the opportunity to play one of the best teams in the country. Today, I thought they were better than us.
“On our side of it, I thought our girls competed really hard. I thought we were in the game until the second goal fairly late. It’s been a very memorable run and for our seniors I couldn’t be any happier for all three of them. The role they played in this was massive and they really set the program in a tremendous direction for the coming years.”
LSU could never find a rhythm against USC’s dominant defense, but the afternoon was highlighted by their senior goalkeeper’s legendary achievement.
On the 25th minute, Caroline Brockmeier secured her name in the LSU record books, recording her 107th career save, pushing her ahead of current assistant coach Megan Kinneman who secured 106 career saves in her four years at LSU.
Brockmeier is now the record holder for most saves in program history (109). It took Brockmeier just three seasons to accomplish the feat.
She finished her career as a Tiger securing the preeminent accomplishment in her hometown of Tallahassee.
“Honestly, I didn’t know about that stat until this past game,” Brockmeier said. “It’s unreal. I couldn’t have asked for a better senior season. The team’s helped me a lot. They’ve had my back and I’ve had theirs. It’s good to be home and it's good to finish it out in my hometown."
The Trojans dominated the first half with nine shots and four corner kicks, a stark advantage over the Tigers' line: one shot, one save and one corner kick.
The Tigers' defense was challenged early with two aggressive shots at the crossbar. DeMelo pecked at the bar at the 13th minute before her go-ahead goal.
After USC’s barrage of scoring threats, the Tigers conceded a goal at the 37th minute. Savannah DeMelo’s goal — assisted in front of the net by Julia Bingham — put the Trojans in front 1-0 at halftime.
Halftime became a determining factor as LSU opened the second half doubling their first-half shot count within the first minute of play. Their fight teetered and would never recover as USC continued to challenge LSU’s defense.
At the 57th minute, midfielder Jalen Woodward assisted Tara McKeon’s perfectly placed header into the top-right corner of the net, pushing the Trojans lead to 2-0 with 33 minutes remaining.
This was LSU’s third appearance in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Though the team leaves Tallahassee empty-handed, the mark made by the 2018 senior class transcends this past season.
“We’re pretty excited about the future, and we will always look back at these three seniors and say what a big role they played in it,” Lee said.
Senior Alex Thomas added, “This was a great way to go out. Obviously, we wish we could’ve gotten further. Even my freshman year, we didn’t get this far, so to know that we have developed so much in that we’ve reached goals that no other LSU team has reached is a dream come true for me.”