The waiting game on whether two-sport star Maurice Hampton will choose pro baseball or to enroll at LSU is over.

Hampton, a four-star cornerback out of Memphis University School in Tennessee, was not selected in the first round of the MLB draft Monday night. He then shared on Twitter that he will attend LSU.

"God knows my worth and has a plan for me.....," Hampton tweeted. "Baton Rouge I’m coming home and I’m ready to work. #ForeverLSU"

Orgeron and a handful of assistant coaches watched the first few selections of the draft in Houston, glancing at a television in the back of Little Woodrow's sports bar while they attended an LSU Coaches Caravan stop Monday evening.

Orgeron and the staff left the sports bar before Hampton was selected, still waiting on whether or not they would get a chance to coach the two-sport star.

"We wish the best for him," Orgeron told The Advocate. "Whatever he wants, it'll be interesting to see how high he gets drafted. We'll see."

Orgeron said he's been in communication with the Hampton family, and he was told that if Hampton wasn't selected in the first round, there was a good chance he'd come to Baton Rouge.

That's been the consistent message for Hampton. His father, Maurice Hampton Sr., told the Memphis Commercial Appeal that if his son is selected in the second round, "he'll probably be at LSU."

Each MLB team's first-round draft pick came along with a suggested bonus pool of at least $2.2 million, and the compensation or competitive balance picks in the first round, offered a bonus of at least $1.8 million.

Hampton, the first player in Tennessee to win Mr. Football and Mr. Baseball in the same season, hit .480 with 10 home runs at Memphis University High, and plenty experts have pegged the outfielder to be selected late in the first round of the MLB draft.

MLB.com had Hampton selected No. 33 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks (a pick valued at $2,202,200 in bonus money); CBS Sports had the Los Angeles Dodgers selecting Hampton at No. 31 overall (valued at $2,312,000); and ESPN had him being picked No. 24 by the Cleveland Indians ($2,831,300).

Hampton did not sign with LSU during the early signing period, which Tiger' coach Ed Orgeron said made him "nervous." Orgeron said a turning point in Hampton's recruitment came when safeties coach Bill Busch had the Hampton family sit down with the LSU football and baseball coaching staffs.

Orgeron said he wanted to play cornerback but could also play nickel safety or range even at the other safety positions.