ATLANTA — For those wanting to see more than four teams in the College Football Playoff, don't count on it happening anytime soon.
"There's no talk about expansions among our two boards," CFP executive director Bill Hancock said, referring to the university presidents and the conference commissioners. "At some point, maybe four or five years from now, we will begin talking about what to do after 2026. And no one knows where those conversations will lead. But certainly for now, there are no talks of expanding."
Proponents of expansion point to last season, when UCF was left out of the four-team field despite an undefeated season (13-0) capped off by a 34-17 victory over Auburn in the Peach Bowl.
"For the College Football Playoff, things are simple," Hancock said. "Play a good schedule, win your games, and you're going to be in the hunt. That holds true for UCF and Houston and Northern Illinois, as well as Alabama and Ohio State and Texas and Washington."
Hancock was named executive director of the CFP in 2012 and has been in charge of the process since the playoffs began following the 2014 season.
"The system works," he said. "Any type of selection process has to include a component for strength of schedule. The committee after reviewing it very carefully felt like Central Florida hadn't played the same caliber of schedule."
Alabama coach Nick Saban, whose team went on to win the national championship despite not winning the Southeastern Conference Western Division, said he has a "tremendous amount of compassion for UCF and what they accomplished."
"I'm not responsible for the system that determines who gets in the playoffs," Saban said. "But I think they did a good job of determining who got in the playoffs, and we can have another discussion about the future of the playoffs and how many teams should get in the playoffs.
"But you're going to minimize the effect of bowl games, which I stood up here 10 years ago and said, as soon as we do this, it's going to diminish bowl games, the importance of bowl games. Everybody would just be interested in the playoffs."
The number of teams won't be changing soon, and the sites of the playoffs and New Year's Six bowl games won't be changing, either.
The current playoff format, including the bowl games involved, is set through the 2025 season after the CFP announced Friday that it has extended its agreements with the Cotton Bowl, the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl for six more years.
The agreement allows those three bowls to continue being part of the "New Year's Six" and host playoff games on a rotating basis through the 2025. The Sugar Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Orange Bowl had pre-existing 12-year deals with the CFP to be a part of the rotation.
"We already had the Sugar, Orange and Rose, and we had in the contract that we were going to evaluate those other three after four years," Hancock said. "It was a no-brainer to stay with them because they have done a great job. We already knew there was going to be a playoff through at least 2025, so we were just happy to get the bowls assigned."
The Sugar Bowl, played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, is slated to host semifinal games at the end of the 2020 and 2023 seasons. New Orleans is also scheduled to host the national championship game on Jan. 13, 2020 (the end of the 2019 season).
The SEC has 11 bowl tie-ins, with two more years remaining on those agreements. But that could remain the same as well.
"We have actually began a process, the subcommittee, our athletic directors looking at our current inventory seeing what we can do to improve," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. "There's no prediction of change. We are really happy. We think we have the best bowl lineup of any of the conferences. We want to make sure that continues to be strong."
Hancock, likewise, believes the CFP is strong as well.
"During the offseason every year, we look at that to see if we ought to make any changes," Hancock said. "But we felt like we didn't need to. It's a very popular event and no tweaks are necessary."