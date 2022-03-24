Two months before the beginning of spring practice, Brian Kelly sat in head athletic trainer Beau Lowery’s office. He looked at a list of injuries, which had contributed to LSU playing the Texas Bowl with less than 40 scholarship players, and wondered how the team would get through spring practice.

Kelly then pushed back the start of spring ball. He wanted the players to have more time focused on strength and conditioning and learning the standards of his program. He also needed the roster to get healthy again.

“It was the prudent move to push it back,” Kelly said.

Sure enough, when LSU opened spring practice Thursday, most of the team participated in some fashion. The only scholarship players who couldn’t, Kelly said, were junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and sophomore safety Major Burns.

Boutte wore a walking boot for his injured right ankle, and Burns jogged as he recovered from a foot injury. At the beginning of a 20-minute open period, they joined a handful of injured players who rehabbed together, which included sophomore wide receiver Malik Nabers, as the rest of the team warmed up.

Even offensive lineman Garrett Delliner, who Kelly had said would be unavailable this spring after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, participated in drills.

Having Dellinger available to some degree could help LSU figure out the offensive line, which has multiple open spots. After starting four games last season, Dellinger will compete for playing time, and he’s one of the candidates at center. When LSU needed centers to join the quarterbacks, he jogged across the field with junior Marlon Martinez and sophomore Spencer Payne.

The first practice also provided a glimpse at the quarterbacks. As Kelly had explained, they took reps based on who arrived first at LSU.

Fifth-year senior Myles Brennan led the group, followed by redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, freshman Walker Howard and junior Jayden Daniels, the heralded transfer from Arizona State. The order will fluctuate as the spring progresses.

Three players were not seen during the open period: junior offensive lineman Anthony Bradford, junior linebacker Antoine Sampah and junior offensive lineman Thomas Perry.