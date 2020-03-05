The LSU Board of Supervisors will hear a request at its monthly meeting Friday from the athletic department to raise ticket prices for some men’s basketball and gymnastics tickets, according to a copy of the agenda.
LSU's athletic department is seeking approval to amend Schedule B to the current LSU Athletics Ticket, Parking, and Tradition Fund Policy to include changes to “reflect the market value of tickets in various parts of the arena.”
Athletic department officials Verge Ausberry and Robert Munson said Thursday an analysis of ticket prices and price points showed the increases for the two sports are appropriate to the seat and the product’s value.
“Some ticket prices will go up, some will go down, others will stay the same,” Ausberry said.
Most of the basketball tickets that will be affected are in the 300 level, or upper level, of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Munson said.
Ausberry said a study of men’s basketball tickets in the Southeastern Conference showed that LSU is near the bottom of the league in average price.
Among the schools surveyed were Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, Georgia and Ole Miss, Munson said.
Ausberry said the board approved a five-time increase for basketball back in 2010, but tickets went up just three times — the last increase coming in 2014.
“We didn’t act on it because (coach) Trent Johnson left and then we had Johnny (Jones),” Ausberry said. “We had permission to do it two more times, but the timing wasn’t right.”
He added LSU has had three winning seasons in a row under coach Will Wade, whose team won the SEC regular-season title last year and has had back-to-back 20-win seasons.
“Finally, we think the program is where it needs to be,” Ausberry said. “We’re hoping it’s back to where it’s in order to do what we wanted to do back in 2010. Some tickets will go up and others will go down, so it’ll kind of balance out.”
Also up for approval is a five-year contract for Sian Hudson, who was hired late last fall to coach the women’s soccer team.
If approved, the deal will pay Hudson a base salary of $160,000 in 2020 with $5,000 increases each year to a maximum of $180,000 in the final year of the contract in 2024.