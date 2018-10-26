If you want to see the LSU-Alabama game in person, you had better:

1. Already have your tickets in hand

2. Be ready to part with hundreds of dollars.

A week out from the Nov. 3 showdown in Tiger Stadium between No. 4-ranked LSU and No. 1 Alabama, the ticket-buying frenzy on the secondary market is strong and only expected to go grow.

Adam Budelli, partnerships and business development manager for ticket reseller StubHub, said LSU-Bama is already the third most sought-after regular-season ticket behind Texas-Oklahoma and Georgia-LSU.

The least expensive ticket for the game on StubHub as of Thursday was $234 in the east upper deck. Club-level seats were going for about $2,500.

“With the game (a week) out and both schools having a bye week, demand will only increase,” Budelli said. “We currently have 2,700 tickets available.”

LSU’s athletic ticket office declared the game a sellout in mid-August. StubHub is LSU’s official ticket reseller.

Budelli said the ticket-buying interest in the LSU-Alabama game is up 90 percent from last year’s game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and 75 percent from the 2016 game in Tiger Stadium.

“That’s a significant jump you usually don’t see on a year-over-year basis,” he said.

While there is definitely some ticket-buying activity for this game in Alabama, the largest segment of traffic (30 percent) is coming from within Louisiana, Budelli said. That may indicate a departure from the Georgia game, when an estimated 25,000 Bulldogs fans invaded Tiger Stadium.

Budelli said 14 percent of ticket buyers were from Texas and 8 percent from Alabama.