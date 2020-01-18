OXFORD, Miss. — The LSU basketball team can’t seem to stay out of close, edge-of-your-seat games this season.
Three of the Tigers’ four losses were by two points each, and, more recently, they won their past Southeastern Conference matchups by two, one and four points.
Saturday night brought another of those league nail-biters with LSU facing an Ole Miss desperate for a win when they met in The Pavilion.
But once again, LSU found a way to win, this time 80-76.
The Tigers, who led by 10 points with just under 13 minutes left, trailed by six with 6:55 remaining before coming back against the Rebels despite a spectacular performance by All-SEC guard Breein Tyree.
LSU (13-4, 5-0 SEC) won for the sixth consecutive time and stretched its road winning streak in league play to 12 in a row after getting past Ole Miss (9-8, 0-4 SEC).
The Tigers were 10 of 10 from the free-throw line in the final 6:35, Javonte Smart knocked down a big 3-point basket and Skylar Mays had two clutch field goals in the paint area down the stretch to keep both streaks alive.
Also, Ole Miss scored just nine points in the final 6:55, while LSU closed the game strong with 19 in that same stretch.
“It was a game of runs,” Smart said. “We just knew that we had to get some stops down the stretch. Tyree was having a great night, so we had to make someone else beat us.”
Smart had 20 points to lead LSU, while Emmitt Williams, who also had a clutch basket in the late rally, finished with 17.
Mays, who scored eight of the Tigers’ final 19 points, finished with 15 points and Marlon Taylor added a season-high 13.
“We just keep chipping away,” Mays said. “When you work as hard as we do, you deserve to win.”
Maybe so, but Tyree had other ideas.
After being sidelined with a back contusion for Ole Miss’ 71-55 loss at Florida on Tuesday night, Tyree was himself again against LSU. He poured in 36 points and almost willed his team to a win in going 12 of 20 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Blake Hinson added 15 and Khadim Sy 10 for the Rebels, who played inspired basketball early in the game in taking the fight to the Tigers.
“Our locker room was as fired up as it has been before the game,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “I told our group that Ole Miss was desperate for a win and that we had to be just as desperate.”
LSU’s largest lead in the first half was two points on three occasions, while Ole Miss led by as many as nine at 21-12 with 11:03 to play.
That’s when LSU woke up and made its best run of the first half as Smart provided the spark the Tigers needed with eight quick points.
Smart knocked down two 3-pointers and added a two-point basket and Mays got loose for a dunk, sparking LSU’s 17-6 run over a three-minute stretch.
That turned the nine-point deficit into the Tigers’ first lead of the evening at 29-27 with 6:41 left.
Neither team led by more than two points the remainder of the half as there were four lead changes and three ties the rest of the way, setting up the decisive second half.
Smart had 12 first-half points and Williams dropped in nine for LSU, while Tyree led Ole Miss with 15 points after going 6 of 11 from the field in the first 20 minutes.
LSU built a 10-point lead with 12:53 to play in the game, largely on a 3-pointer by Smart that tied the game at 41-41 before Aundre Hyatt sandwiched a pair of 3s around another basket from beyond the arc by Taylor to make it 50-43.
After LSU stretched it to 10, Tyree and Hinson kept Ole Miss in it and actually helped their team build a six-point cushion at 67-61 with 6:55 left.
But the Tigers’ defense buckled down and allowed just nine points the rest of the way while LSU put 19 points on the board.
“We just kind of did what we do on defense,” Wade said, noting that Ole Miss went nearly four minutes without a point. “We quit pressing because we were giving them easy baskets. So we decided to play back and just guard them in the half-court.”