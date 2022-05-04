GULF SHORES, Ala. — Wednesday’s single-elimination match went down to the wire, but LSU edged Cal 3-2 to advance to the NCAA beach volleyball championship tournament's double-elimination bracket on Friday.
“We needed this match to be tested like this in this format to gain some confidence,” coach Russell Brock said.
No. 6 LSU (31-10) will square off against No. 2 UCLA (32-7) at noon Friday. The match be televised on ESPN2. UCLA topped Stetson in a close match to advance.
“We’ve battled a few times against UCLA and it’s been really close, so we know it’s going to be a battle,” Brock said. “I am glad we got a battle right out of the box (Wednesday) because that’s all it’s going to be from here on out.”
With the match tied at 2-2, Sierra Caffo and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope took Court 5 in three sets to send LSU into the next round.
“That’s what we expect them to do,” Brock said. “We knew when we came into this weekend we needed to be great through the middle and bottom part of our lineup."
Grace Seits and Ellie Shank got things started on Court 4 with a 21-12 and 21-14 win. Cal evened the match though with a straight-set win on Court 1, defeating LSU’s Balla Bauman and Parker Bracken.
On Court 3, Reilly Allred and Holly Carlton battled to a 21-19, 21-18 win. On Court 2, Kylie Deberg and Kelli Greene-Agnew dropped the first set 21-17, but came back with a 21-15 win in the second set. After trailing by three for much of the third set, Deberg and Greene-Agnew tied it up at 13, but couldn't hang on as Cal evened the match.
It came down to Sierra Caffo and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope on Court 5. The LSU duo fell 24-22 in the first set and won the second set 21-17 before clinching the match and win for LSU at 15-6.
LSU 3, Cal 2
Tia Miric/Ella Connor (CAL) def. Parker Bracken/Bella Bauman 21-18, 21-15
Piper Ferch/Jayelin Lombard (CAL) def. Kelli Greene-Agnew/Kylie Deberg 21-18, 15-21, 15-13
Reilly Allred/Holly Carlton (LSU) def. Addison Hermstad/Peyton Dueck 21-19, 21-18
Grace Seits/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Mariah Whalen/Piper Naess 21-12, 21-14
Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope/Sierra Caffo (LSU) def. Josie Ulrich/Vanessa Roscoe 22-24, 21-17, 15-6