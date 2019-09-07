AUSTIN, Texas — Heading downstairs to a team meeting Saturday morning, Ed Orgeron ambled up to an elevator full of Texas fans at the LSU team hotel and watched the doors slowly close in his face.
They opened it back up for him in a good-natured way. But if those Longhorns fans knew what Orgeron’s team had in store for Texas on Saturday night, they might have hit the stop button on the way down.
If Orgeron knew what was in his immediate future, he probably wouldn’t have minded.
Orgeron has had some big wins in his now nearly three years as LSU’s coach. The victory over Texas A&M on Thanksgiving night that ended up turning him from an interim to full-time coach. Wins over Miami, Georgia and Auburn last year. And LSU’s Fiesta Bowl win over UCF that put the Tigers in the top 10 to end last season and kept them there entering this season is a biggie.
But this? A win over Texas and its coach, Tom Herman? The guy so many LSU people wanted to hire three years ago? The guy who picked Texas and had so many thinking LSU was settling when it chose Orgeron? The cutting edge kid against the retread?
Bundle all that with LSU’s first-ever win in the home stadium of a top-10 non-conference opponent? It’s hard not to say this is the signature game of the Coach O era.
It’s hard to say that it isn’t the biggest win of his coaching life. Every game against a ranked foe seems like a referendum for Orgeron. It was a wild 45-38 victory with the Tigers hanging on by their claws at the end, but it was a win for sure for the Louisiana Tigers and their Louisiana born and bred coach.
Sure, LSU had some good fortune. The Longhorns completely blew a touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal in the first quarter when Keaontay Ingram dropped a wide-open throw from Sam Ehlinger in the left flat. Then after Joe Burrow threw a tipped interception that Joseph Ossai returned to the LSU 4, the Longhorns again came up empty when Patrick Queen and Glen Logan threw down Ehlinger at the 3 on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
It was one of the few moments of defensive brilliance on the night by either team, who ended up allowing a combined 1,105 yards total offense (was this game played in Big 12 country or what?). Both schools, who bickered over the unofficial and rapidly growing more tiresome moniker “DBU” are hereby demanded to stop spewing all this hot air until they can actually stop someone who throws it. Texas has to burn the “DBU” T-shirts and LSU has to agree not to order any.
On the other hand, it was a breathtaking offensive display by both teams. The conjecture was that Burrow and Ehlinger were a well-matched set and that proved to be exactly the case. Burrow threw for 471 yards and four touchdowns, while Ehlinger countered with 401 yards and four scores plus a rushing TD.
Of course, they’ve been slinging the ball around like this for years here on Texas’ 40 acres. For LSU this type of offense has been like discovering a brave new world. And the rest of the college football world probably isn’t going to be happy about it. As someone posted on social media, LSU learning how to pass may be like Happy Gilmore learning how to putt.
It was Orgeron who embraced this offense, a defensive coach at heart who recognized the need to adapt to the rapidly accelerating modern college game. Revamping the offense to fit his quarterback’s skills, as Burrow was a RPO quarterback his entire football life except for last season.
And Coach O’s elevator? It’s going up right now. Way, way up.