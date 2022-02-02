As Harold Perkins looked into a camera in the final moment before his announcement, one of the highest-rated players in the nation grinned. He knew what he was about to do, even if no one else did, and he reached for a Texas A&M hat on a table in front of him.
Perkins raised the hat, pulled the back tight and looked at it.
“Nah, I ain't going to go there,” Perkins said, placing the Texas A&M gear back on the table as he reached for an LSU hat. “I'm going back home, baby.”
Perkins smiled as he tugged the LSU hat over his twists Wednesday, and a group of family and friends burst into celebration behind him. They clapped and cheered. One man shook Perkins’ head. Later, they danced to “Get the Gat” on an Instagram livestream.
The five-star linebacker’s decision to play for LSU boosted Brian Kelly's 2022 recruiting class on a day in which not much else went right.
The Tigers entered national signing day with six targets. They landed two of them as Perkins joined three-star cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson of Waxahachie, Texas.
While Kelly and his staff secured Perkins with a late push, LSU lost multiple in-state players. TreVonte’ Citizen to Miami. Danny Lewis to Alabama. Jacoby Mathews, a top 50 recruit, to Texas A&M.
They picked up hats one by one, and one by one, they decided to go somewhere else. (LSU also lost three-star Texas wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who chose Florida.)
LSU finished with the No. 12 class in the country, according to 247Sports. It now has 15 incoming freshmen. Included in that group are four top 100 prospects, six four-star recruits and eight three-star prospects, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
While the class isn’t as large as in years past, LSU has also added 12 transfers. The staff could pursue more transfers in the weeks and months ahead with another five spots available. LSU could also target any lingering recruits, but there aren’t many left.
The Tigers’ class finished fourth in the Southeastern Conference, falling behind No. 1 Texas A&M, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. The Aggies signed the highest-rated class in the history of 247Sports’ rankings with seven five-star prospects, sparking more national discussion about how name, image and likeness has influenced recruiting.
“To have coaches in our league say it, clown acts,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in a news conference, responding to accusations NIL helped him land the class. “Irresponsible as hell. The guys griping about NIL and transfer portal are using it the most. That’s the ironic part. It does piss me off.”
Texas A&M, LSU and Florida jostled for Perkins throughout the final stretch of his recruitment. He had committed to Texas A&M a month ago, but he reopened his recruitment last week and took an official visit to LSU over the weekend.
“I like that he interacts with his players,” Perkins said about Kelly on the CBS Sports HQ broadcast of his announcement. “That shows a lot about personality. I thought he was dull and dry, but he showed me different when I was up there.”
Perkins, a New Orleans native whose family moved to Texas after Hurricane Katrina, gave LSU the No. 8 overall player in the country. He’ll help stabilize the linebacker position, which returned senior Micah Baskerville, sophomore Mike Jones Jr., freshman Greg Penn III and sophomore Josh White. LSU also signed four-star linebacker DeMario Tolan during the early signing period.
“My first goal at LSU when I get there is not to look at where I'm at in line,” Perkins told CBS Sports HQ. “At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is the first game.”
Earlier, Davis-Robinson held a ceremony at his school. He had received a scholarship offer from LSU last week and also took an official visit over the weekend, but he kept his decision secret until Wednesday morning, leaving Oregon, Boston College and Wyoming hats alongside one from LSU.
At first, Davis-Robinson unzipped his jacket to reveal an Oregon T-shirt. Then he took that off and revealed a purple LSU shirt hiding underneath. He grabbed the LSU hat, helping the Tigers further rebuild their secondary.
“You can't coach the kind of speed Jaelyn brings to our secondary,” Kelly wrote on Twitter. “His upside is tremendous.”
Until Perkins, the rest of the day had not gone as well. Citizen, a four-star running back from Lake Charles, was committed to LSU until the coaching change. Lewis, a three-star tight end from Westgate, filmed a video dancing with Kelly that received millions of views. LSU went after Douglas late.
And then there was Mathews, the top unsigned player in Louisiana. Without the Ponchatoula star safety, seven of the top 10 players in the state left for different programs. Mathews had received his first scholarship offer from LSU in ninth grade.
Still, LSU landed Perkins, the highest-rated player available on national signing day. He said he quickly developed a rapport with Kelly and defensive coordinator Matt House, who also coaches linebackers. Those relationships paid off for LSU when he made his final decision.
“Everywhere coach Kelly went, he changed the program around,” Perkins said. "I trust what he's doing. I trust in coach House. I trust in what he's doing. I know coach House can develop me.”