Fran Flory, the winningest volleyball coach in LSU history and the school's longest-tenured active coach, announced her retirement Thursday after 24 seasons and more than 400 victories.
“It has been my life’s calling to coach, mentor, and support incredible student-athletes, and fulfilling that calling at a place like LSU has been a dream come true,” Flory said. “I will forever cherish the time spent, the lessons learned, and the lifelong relationships shared with the coaches, players, and staff I have been blessed to work alongside.”
Flory first served as an assistant coach at LSU from 1988-91, then spent one year as head coach at Southeastern Louisiana in 1992 and five more years as head coach at Kentucky.
She returned to LSU in 1998 and never left.
Flory retires with a 515-414 career record and a 405-300 mark at LSU. She led the Tigers to nine NCAA tournaments, seven 20-win seasons, seven Southeastern Conference Western Division titles and the 2009 SEC Championship.
From 2005-11, Flory led LSU to one conference championship and seven of eight SEC West titles. LSU’s six consecutive NCAA tournament berths from 2005-10 remain a program record.
But the Tigers slipped in recent years, going 49-55 over Flory's final four seasons.
Flory coached 49 All-SEC players, including AVCA All-Americans Brittnee Cooper (2007-09) and Taylor Bannister (2017, 2019). Cooper was also named SEC Player of the Year in 2009, and Elena Martinez won back-to-back SEC Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2007 and 2008.
The Tigers also had 126 SEC Academic Honor Roll selections in Flory's tenure, and her senior classes have created and championed their own philanthropic projects to benefit the Baton Rouge community.
“Fran Flory epitomizes the spirit of LSU,” athletic director Scott Woodward said in a news release. “Her passion for coaching and educating student-athletes is unrivaled and has never wavered. She has built a program that stands for everything that is right about collegiate athletics. Her teams have won on the court, thrived in the classroom, and transformed the community. We are grateful for her years of service and the legacy that she has left on our entire department.”
A national search for Flory’s successor will begin immediately, according to an LSU news release.