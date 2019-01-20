TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After two tough losses, the LSU women’s basketball team bounced back to defeat Alabama 62-56 on Sunday.
Khayla Pointer led the Lady Tigers with a career-high 26 points and added six rebounds and three steals.
Faustine Aifuwa scored 11 points and grabbed eight boards, and Ayana Mitchell had 10 points and six rebounds.
“Our kids hung tough,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “We changed up our defensive scheme. We really wanted to make sure that we’re not leaving players wide open. We mixed up playing some of our man, some of our matchup. Our team did a nice job of being aggressive.”
LSU trailed by two at the close of the first quarter but regrouped to come back and outscore Alabama 20-10 in the second quarter and led by as many as 11 points.
Pointer took over LSU’s offense in the second quarter, when she scored 13 of her 26 points.
“For her to give us that type of performance in the paint, that set the tone for us,” Fargas said.
After the loss to Kentucky, Fargas wanted to emphasize scoring points in the paint and not settling for jump shots. LSU scored 40 points in the paint compared to Alabama’s 18.
The Lady Tigers led by eight at halftime and continued to build on their lead after the break.
Aifuwa and Pointer came out and hit back-to-back field goals to put LSU up by 12 to get the momentum going.
Alabama started to take a crack at LSU’s lead in the fourth quarter. Alabama made 10 free throws in the fourth quarter and cut LSU’s lead to three with under a minute left in the game.
Pointer scored a clutch jumper followed by two free throws from Rakell Spencer to secure the win.
LSU’s defense forced 18 turnovers, leading to 20 points.
“We played extremely hard for 40 minutes,” Fargas said.