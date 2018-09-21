Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama sophomore QB
Bovada odds: 3/2
His case: Tagovailoa’s stats aren’t off the charts, but his team is. Tua completed just 11 of 15 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns Saturday in a 62-7 rout of Ole Miss, once again coming out early as the score mounted.
Next game: Saturday vs. Texas A&M (2:30 p.m., CBS)
Will Grier
West Virginia senior QB
Bovada odds: 13/2
His case: Greer and the Mountaineers are back in action after their last game at N.C. State was canceled by Hurricane Florence. He has 761 yards and nine TDs passing with one interception in two games. Time to post some big stats.
Next game: Sept. 22 vs. Kansas State (2:30 p.m., ESPN)
Dwayne Haskins
Ohio State sophomore QB
Bovada odds: 7/1
His case: Urban Meyer is back on the sidelines in time for Tulane, but Haskins did just fine in his three-game suspension. Haskins has thrown for 890 yards and 11 TDs, including 344 yards and two TDs this past week against TCU.
Next game: Saturday vs. Tulane (2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)
On the radar: Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray, Jr.; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, So.; Penn State QB Trace McSorley, Sr.; Stanford RB Bryce Love, Sr.