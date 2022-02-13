INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Inside a jam-packed SoFi Stadium, Joe Burrow found a moment of peace. Gripping the collar of his shoulder pads with both hands, the second-year Cincinnati Bengals quarterback closed his eyes and took a deep breath.
Resting upon those shoulders, a heavy burden. The franchise, one just 155 miles from Burrow's hometown, was 33 years removed from its last Super Bowl berth, and in the two prior trips to the NFL's biggest stage, the Bengals came home both times without the Lombardi Trophy in hand.
The same story proved true this go-round as well, with the Los Angeles Rams winning, 23-20, to end Cincinnati's improbable run Sunday night.
"It hurts," Burrow said. "We put a lot of work into going out there and executing and performing well and it didn't turn out the way we wanted. It's disappointing."
For Burrow, who completed 22 of 33 passes for 263 yards with one touchdown, he felt pain in more ways than one.
There was the emotional pain of losing and feeling like he let the fans down — taking time to tweet out an apology that said, "Sorry we couldn’t get it done. Proud of our team and our fans. Love these guys."
Then, there's the physical pain.
The Rams' defense tied a Super Bowl record, sacking him seven times.
Those sacks, that's a sticking point for C.J. Uzomah, saying "You don't want to see your franchise quarterback getting hit as many times as he did."
Especially when that last one caused Burrow to scream.
Burrow's knee bent backward. When he didn't pop up immediately like normal, the Bengals-heavy crowd held their collective breath. Burrow eventually peeled himself off the turf, but he hopped and hobbled back to the sideline.
Because that sack came on third-and-9, Burrow didn't need to be on the field for the next snap. He then spent the next five plays in the bench area trying to walk it off while also looking at film.
"I wasn't coming out," he said, adding that his knee will get looked at once the team returns to Ohio. Burrow appeared to limp while walking to the team bus after the game.
When Cincinnati's offensive unit trotted back out onto the field with 9:58 to play, Burrow put his helmet on and went back out too.
None of Burrow's teammates were surprised that he went back into the game.
In fact, they expected it.
"He’s a warrior, a pure warrior, a stone-cold killer," Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie said. "We all know that and I think the whole world is starting to understand that."
Rookie kicker Evan McPherson added: "It just shows Joe’s toughness and his willingness to never give up."
McPherson said Burrow's determined attitude, the one on display when Burrow played through his knee injury, is one reason why the Bengals will be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come.
"With him leading our team then I know we have a really good chance of winning football games," McPherson said.
Burrow believes that too.
"We're a young team, so, you'd like to think we'll be back in this situation multiple times over the next few years," Burrow said. "We take this and let it fuel you for the rest of our careers."