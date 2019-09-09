As LSU practiced on Monday afternoon, shifting its focus toward Northwestern State, starting quarterback Joe Burrow watched his backups throw.
Burrow, who thrust himself into Heisman conversations after his performance against Texas, stood behind individual drills during the brief viewing period. Redshirt sophomore Myles Brennan and freshman Peter Parrish threw most of the passes.
LSU may have a chance to rest its starters against the Demons (0-2), especially because players can redshirt if they appear in less than five games.
"We plan on playing guys that would normally not play if we can," coach Ed Orgeron said, "but we're going to go in there with our first team."
LSU's depth increased at cornerback on Monday. Freshman Jay Ward practiced for the first time in two weeks, and freshman Maurice Hampton worked at cornerback for the second-straight open practice.
Ward was last seen using crutches before LSU's game against Georgia Southern. Hampton spent preseason camp drilling with the safeties.
With defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan out of practice this week after sustaining injuries against Texas, Neil Farrell and Breiden Fehoko practiced with the first-team defense.
Roll call:
Missing
- Dee Anderson, WR, senior
- K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, redshirt sophomore
- Treven Kately, DB, sophomore
- Tayte Langley, LB, freshman
- Soni Fonua, OLB, junior
- Kardell Thomas, OL, freshman
- Thomas Perry, OL, freshman
- Rashard Lawrence, DE, senior
- Glen Logan, DE, junior