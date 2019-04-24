LSU infielder Sydney Bourg left LSU after her first two seasons because she wanted to be a full-time starter. Her uncommon journey, which returned her to LSU, taught her she wanted to be a Tiger even more.
Bourg, a senior from Slidell, is thrilled to be back in purple and gold and playing any role as her last LSU softball season winds down. For admittedly “selfish” reasons she transferred to Nicholls State after the 2016 season, a move that ultimately only strengthened her appreciation for LSU.
She’s played in only 20 of 49 games, going 0-for-3 in her ninth start against UL-Monroe. But her place and her role on the SEC’s second-place team goes well beyond runs, hits and RBIs.
“I love LSU, love it a lot,” Bourg said. “The atmosphere, this coaching staff … they push you to be the best version of yourself, not just as a player but as a person.
“Selfishly, I wanted to play (two years ago); I wanted to be a full-time starter. I got just that. The reason I came back was I wasn’t satisfied in my heart because I finally understood why I was here in the first place. I can’t thank God and coach (Beth Torina) enough for letting me come back. My time at Nicholls was incredible but I really missed home and these people.”
The irony for Bourg is that she started more LSU games as a freshman (21) and sophomore (13) than she has this season. She got her wish in the move to Nicholls, starting all 57 games in the 2017 season, batting .285. She also had her moment in the spotlight belting a walk-off homer, her only round-tripper that season.
But the move back wasn’t about starting, and she was welcomed back with open arms from Torina on down to the team managers. Her off-field qualities were off the charts in the estimation of her teammates.
“I don’t know if that works for every kid, but that kid is so special,” Torina said. “One of the best human beings we’ve had as a part of this program. I was absolutely heartbroken when she left. To get a chance to have her back kind of made the whole thing right. I’m thrilled to have her a part of this and I was thrilled from the beginning. I love that kid so much. I’m proud she’s a Tiger.
“You want 20 more of her. She makes all the right decisions, works hard, pushes us. If you need a quality at bat she will give it to you. If you need her to play defense, she’ll give it too you. All around a great person and player.”
Said senior shortstop Amber Serrett: “It was sad hearing she was leaving but we supported her decision. We were happy to have her back last year, and she could contribute this year. She’s an amazing human being, it’s awesome to have her. She’s always a fun-loving person.”
The idea of a transfer returning to their original school is something that seldom happens in college sports. Transferring has been made easier for student-athletes in recent years to allow them to correct a youthful mistake. Bourg does not see her move as a mistake but as a path to learning where her heart was.
She said the thought popped into her head as she rode the Nicholls team bus home from the 2017 Southland Conference Tournament, the season over. She asked her fiancé, Jay Skoda, if he thought it was just a “crazy” idea, but he encouraged her to pursue it.
Bourg said Nicholls coach Angel Santiago wanted her to stay but was understanding. Transferring back required Bourg to sit out last season, but Torina was on board all the way.
“She said, ‘I was hoping you would say that,’ ” Bourg said. “I wasn’t a team player my first two years. I wasn’t fully invested. But I understand now. I just wanted a chance to be a great teammate.”
Bourg is one of the first to dish out encouragement to teammates who are starting and gets into the singing and chanting from the dugout during games.
“She’ll do anything for the team,” longtime friend and fellow senior Elyse Thornhill said. “As long as LSU wins she’s happy.”
Torina said she’s counting on more than just a cheerleader as LSU approaches postseason play hunting for a top eight national seed and a super regional host role.
“We’ve got to find a way to get her in the lineup,” Torina said after Bourg started in place of Shelbi Sunseri. “We want to make sure Bourg is sharp. She’s going to be important to us down the stretch.