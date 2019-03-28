WASHINGTON — Back at preseason media day, long before his current problems turned from a simmer to a boil, Will Wade stood off to the side during player interviews chatting about what kind of team his LSU Tigers could become.
His prediction, like his coaching acumen, was 100 percent spot on.
“We might struggle our first 10 games or so,” Wade said then. “But then we’re going to be a pretty good team.”
Their first 10 games the Tigers looked like a bunch of glittering pieces in search of a cohesive hole. They went 7-3, including a loss to scuffling Oklahoma State team that would be an anchor on LSU’s NET ranking the rest of the season.
That collection of players did not look like they could survive the death of a teammate and the suspension of their head coach and still win a championship and drive deep into the NCAA tournament. But here they are, a bunch of glittering pieces welded into one pretty impressive picture, perhaps in part because of some earthshaking turns of events.
A lot of teams would have been thrown off the rails by the loss of Wayde Sims before the season began and the suspension of their coach as the regular-season was drawing to a close. The Tigers have not forgotten, but they have thrived, advancing to a showdown Friday with Michigan State here in the East regional semis.
“I will never get past what happened to Wayde,” junior guard Skylar Mays said. “With what happened with coach Wade, we’ll have to just move forward because that’s something that none of us can control. We’re out here to play basketball for the university.
“So we’ve used it to come together. And we’re here.”
Here is the Sweet 16. This was the unwritten benchmark set for this LSU team before the season began. The feat you thought within the Tigers’ grasp once you saw Wade’s ability to bring LSU back from a 10-21 record to respectability and a second-round NIT appearance last year, and the talent he assembled for 2018-19. Anything less, especially after LSU outdistanced Kentucky and Tennessee for the SEC regular-season championship in a deep and talented season for the league, would have been viewed as a disappointment despite the Tigers’ mounting distractions.
But they are here. Plateau reached. A significant achievement, sort of like reaching Base Camp on the way up the assault on Mount Everest. A slightly sour Sweet 16 perhaps for all that has happened this season, but an achievement nonetheless.
Now the question shifts. Can LSU move past this point? The path only gets steeper and the competition fiercer. But if the Tigers are as skilled as any team in college basketball as their business cards tell us, there is most definitely a chance. Will Wade or no Will Wade.
The Tigers certainly have survived their trials on the court. Eighteen games decided by six points or less, including both victories in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament over Yale (79-74) and Maryland (69-67). Seven of those games were decided in overtime, one off the national record for a season.
“I thought our guys — probably through some of those overtime games, those close games we went through — they really bought in to what we were teaching them at practice,” LSU interim coach Tony Benford said. “I thought those guys really bought ino to the execution, and then defensively they bought in like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get stops and rebound the basketball.’ I think that buy-in factor has ben huge for our guys.”
LSU has had to make game-winning last second-shots, like Tremont Waters’ drive to the basket to beat Maryland on Saturday. The Tigers have had to make the clutch defensive stop, like in their one-point overtime win at Florida. They have had every manner of defense thrown at them, including a highly unorthodox 3-2 zone used by a Maryland team that employed it on only 30 previous possessions all season.
They have survived it all. And they’re here. The team most everyone who doesn’t root for LSU wishes would just go away because it reminds them of the unwholesome side of college basketball.
Maybe the Tigers’ odyssey ends Friday night. Maybe LSU continues on, irritating college basketball like a bad case of prickly heat, the whole Wade saga continuing to unfold one dramatic turn after another. The latest episode Thursday: the Yahoo! Sports story that named Baton Rouge’s Shannon Forman as the “middleman” for LSU’s Javonte Smart that Wade is talking about in a federal wiretap.
“We see it and hear it and just laugh about it,” freshman forward Emmitt Williams said. “It’s crazy that we are a group of young men and guys are just hating on us. A group of grown men just wishing us bad. It’s kind of funny.”
There’s nothing funny about what this team, this band of brothers, has accomplished.
Pretty good team? Definitely.
Now is there more that they can do?