No. 4 Georgia at No. 12 Auburn
2:30 p.m. • CBS
This game always means a lot for these border state teams, but it's a little bigger this year. Georgia got back into the top four in the CFP rankings, thanks to LSU, and the Bulldogs desperately want to stay there. Auburn is fighting for a bigger New Year's bowl.
No. 8 Minnesota at No. 20 Iowa
3 p.m. • Fox
P.J. Fleck and Minnesota has been rowing the boat in the right direction all season, but the huge victory over Penn State will be for naught if they don't get past Iowa. It's hard to think they could have a letdown vs. a top-20 team, but Iowa's defense is really tough.
No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor
6:30 p.m. • ABC
Is this the week Baylor's luck runs out? In its last two games, the Bears remained unbeaten with a three-point win over West Virginia and a three-overtime victory over TCU. Their defense has been carrying the team, but OU's explosive offense will provide a supreme test.
No. 23 Navy at No. 16 Notre Dame
1:30 p.m. • NBC
Navy has rebounded nicely from a 3-10 record in 2018, the Midshipmen's worst season since 2002. Navy is 7-1 and a win over Notre Dame in South Bend would be big. At 7-2, Notre Dame is trying to stay on track for a nice bowl with two winnable games after this one.
No. 17 Cincinnati at South Florida
6 p.m. • CBSSN
In the CFP rankings, Cincinnati is one spot ahead of Memphis in the race for a New Year's Six bowl that goes to the top Group of Five team. They'll meet on Nov. 28, but until then Cincinnati will try to hold its spot after winning seven in a row since falling to Ohio State.
Sheldon Mickles