LSU is a team the stars fell upon.

But only one of the Tigers is a potential comic book hero.

He’s Darius Days. LSU’s X-factor. The X man.

Mr. X.

He is the engine that powers the Tigers. He is, to recycle a line from one of my favorite movies, “The Right Stuff,” the funding that makes LSU’s rocket go up.

“No bucks, no Buck Rogers,” a character says in the movie.

That’s the same concept with LSU and Days.

So goes Days, so goes LSU.

They go on with him, or they go home.

On the days Days goes off like a rocket, the Tigers win.

When Days doesn’t, LSU doesn’t leave the launch pad.

If Days does his thing, the Tigers can put down roots in Indiana, where this year’s entire NCAA tournament will be played, starting with Saturday’s game against St. Bonaventure. If he does not, the Tigers will be back in Louisiana before you can say “one and done.”

Trendon Watford went off for a career-high 30 points against Alabama in Sunday’s SEC tournament final. Days had 2. The Tigers had a couple of shots at the basket at the end but lost 80-79.

Javonte Smart burned the nets for a career high-tying 29 points against Texas Tech. Days scored 11, but went out with a leg injury that forced him to miss LSU’s next game at Alabama. The Tigers let a big lead melt away in the final moments and lost to the Red Raiders 76-71, a defeat that may have kept LSU, the No. 8 seed in the NCAA East regional, off a higher seed line.

Freshman scoring machine Cam Thomas, a latter day Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf for the Tigers, pumped in 28 points in LSU’s second SEC game at Florida. Days had 2. The Tigers lost 83-79.

LSU is 18-9. The Tigers are 18-1 when Days scores 11 points or more, the only exception the Texas Tech game when he only played 21 minutes. Minutes when LSU controlled the contest until it slipped away after Days limped painfully off the court.

And it isn’t just his scoring. The Tigers are at best a break-even rebounding team: 38.3 rebounds per game for, 38.1 against. Days leads the way with 7.9 of those per contest. At 6-foot-7 he isn’t LSU’s tallest starter – that’s Watford at 6-9 – but Days does the scrapping and fighting around the basket for the 50-50 balls. He also can step outside and stroke a 3-pointer with a feathery jump shot that the great Abdul-Rauf would have admired.

LSU doesn’t have a rim protector like it did two years ago with 6-11 Kavell Bigby-Williams. St. Bonaventure does in 6-10 junior Osun Osunniyi.

The Bonnies may have a very un-scary nickname, but Osunniyi brings size and intimidation to the paint. The Atlantic 10 Conference’s defensive player of the year averages 10.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.

“He’s a monster,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “I think he’s got a 7-8 wingspan if I’ve read the graphics right, but he’s just a shot-blocking menace. Tremendous, tremendous player.”

Expect Osunniyi to be on Watford, tasked with smothering LSU’s second-best scorer. Watford usually does his best work inside shooting over shorter opponents, which won’t be the case here unless Ossuniyi gets into foul trouble. That likely leaves it to Days to outmuscle the big Bonnie lad inside and get the points that Watford perhaps will not. Wade certainly can’t expect his star to give him 30 points again. A dozen or so might be a good afternoon.

The experts are calling this one as a near tossup and rightly so. In fact, in some strange ways it feels like if LSU can get by St. Bonaventure it may have a better time with East No. 1 seed Michigan, which plays former LSU coach Johnny Jones and First Four winner Texas Southern on Saturday and is playing without star forward Isaiah Livers (foot stress fracture).

Whoever the opponent, however far the Tigers go, they will need a super effort from Days, their X-man.

But isn’t that what comic book heroes do?

Wade vs. Vitale, Round …

Will the Wade-Dick Vitale drama ever end?

Wade went on the “Jordy Culotta Show” (the former Baton Rouge morning drive radio host now has his own live daily podcast) this week and said Vitale “flat-out lied to me” about not mentioning LSU’s NCAA investigation troubles during ESPN’s telecast of the SEC tournament final.

Vitale told USA Today that he only talked about the investigation after an ESPN producer for the telecast told him to do so. Vitale said he tried to avoid specifics of the investigation and even praised Wade’s coaching ability and criticized the NCAA for taking so long to wrap up LSU’s case and other investigations.

Vitale may have been following orders in this case, but no doubt Wade is sensitive because Dickie V has been on his back for months, publicly setting dates that he thought the NCAA would bring the hammer down on the LSU coach that have long come and gone. In general, Vitale’s batting average on the subject isn’t stellar.

That doesn’t mean Wade shouldn’t expect some slings and arrows. He was suspended from coaching LSU in the postseason in 2019 because he wouldn’t talk to school administrators about the allegations. He doesn’t relish talk about them now. Unless the case is resolved in a manner favorable to Wade and LSU, Wade should expect the subject will keep coming up whether Vitale is doing the talking or not.