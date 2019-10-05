Watching a defense that has been beset by injuries this season, LSU coaches and fans probably held their breath when All-American safety Grant Delpit remained on the ground after making a tackle in the first quarter against Utah State.

Delpit, who came off the field on his own power and went to the locker room briefly before returning on the next drive, said after the game that he had a busted lip.

"My lip kind of busted open a little bit and I hit my head kind of hard," he said. "I had to make sure I was straight... I'm all good. Came in to get checked and came back out."

The Tigers went on to win 42-6 in their most dominating defensive performance of the season. Delpit nabbed one of the Tigers' three interceptions -- the others logged by cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Kary Vincent Jr. -- and the Aggies were held to just 19 rushing yards on 22 carries.

The Tigers had been allowing an average of 30 points across their past three games, allowing 38 points each to Texas and Vanderbilt, sandwiching a 65-14 win over Northwestern State. The team opened the season with a victory 55-3 victory over Georgia State.

