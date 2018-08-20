In the stock market of LSU football expectations, the question is whether to go short or bet on the long-term investment.

And the market is, in Wall Street terms, volatile.

The short sell appears to be the smart play. Not just change but changes, huge sweeping ones that roll in from the gulf like a high tide, are inundating the Tigers in 2018.

A new quarterback. A new tailback. New receivers. A new offensive coordinator. A search to identify a starting cornerback. Even a new kicker. All topped off with what may be the nation’s toughest schedule this side of the NFC South.

Presiding over it all is Ed Orgeron, who either inspires confidence or dread in the hearts of most LSU football fans, most of whom have still not gotten over losing Nick Saban to the Miami Dolphins.

Orgeron, with his barrel-chested Cajun brogue and sleeves draped in strong emotions, is Louisiana to his core. And at Louisiana’s core is football.

It would seem to be a strong marriage, but there are whispers of concern. There are those who cannot forget Orgeron’s dreadful three-year stint piloting Ole Miss from 2005-07. The Rebels went 10-25 under Orgeron (3-21 in the Southeastern Conference), and there are plenty of LSU fans worried that the Tigers’ barge is about to ram a bridge.

LSU, currently, is no longer regarded as legitimate national championship contender, an erosion of status that started under Les Miles. The Tigers haven’t even been to one of the New Year’s Six bowls since the College Football Playoff came into being four seasons ago. But LSU can still point with pride to the fact the Tigers have posted 18 straight winning seasons and been to 18 straight bowls. The former is the best streak alive in the Southeastern Conference, and the latter is something only Georgia (21 straight seasons) can surpass.

A dreadful season by modern LSU standards, say 6-6 or 5-7, is a distinct possibility in a worst-case scenario. The schedule, which starts in Texas on Sept. 2 with Miami in Arlington and ends in Texas on Nov. 24 at Texas A&M, threatens to turn LSU’s football hopes for this season into so much chopped brisket at a roadside barbecue stand outside Lufkin. The hopes that LSU could return to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the Cotton Bowl — one of the two CFP semifinals this year along with the Orange Bowl — seems like a wish placed on a distant star.

But what if?

What if LSU can get past this season without sinking to or below .500? What if the Tigers can show promise that while some bottoming out of the program may be on the horizon in 2018, there are brighter days ahead.

And what if Orgeron is the man for the job?

There is no expunging the record from his days in Oxford. Ole Miss was woeful then, although the Rebels were within a fourth-down conversion of upsetting the then top-10 ranked Tigers in 2006 in Tiger Stadium before losing in overtime.

But there is living in the past and learning from it. The argument can be made that Orgeron has done the latter in his past two head coaching tenures.

Coach O went 6-2 as interim coach at Southern California in 2013 and is 15-6 in nearly two full seasons at LSU. That’s a combined record of 21-8, and that record compares favorably with other coaches around the country.

How favorable? Only eight college coaches in their past 29 games have a better record than Orgeron: Saban (27-2), Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (26-3), Ohio State’s Urban Meyer (25-4), new UCLA coach Chip Kelly (25-4 at Oregon), Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst (25-4), Washington’s Chris Petersen (24-5), Miami’s Mark Richt (22-7) and Penn State’s James Franklin (22-7).

That’s it. Orgeron has the same record in his last 29 games as Stanford’s David Shaw and USC’s Clay Helton and has a better mark over that span than Auburn’s Gus Malzahn (19-10) and Texas coach and one-time LSU target Tom Herman (19-10). Even Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M’s new $75 million man, was a pedestrian 18-11 in his final 29 games at Florida State, leaving with a 5-6 mark as FSU’s interim coach steered the Seminoles to a pair of closing wins.

To say Orgeron’s combined winning percentage at LSU and USC ranks in the top 10 of active college football coaches is surprising, and certainly skewed with the positive knob turned up to 11. And it’s not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison as certain coaches have put their winning percentages on the line in championship games and CFP playoff appearances.

But winning is winning, and the ultimate bottom line. In that respect, Orgeron has won with the best of them.

To say he has LSU where LSU wants to be would be a misstatement. But to say Orgeron knows what the Tigers need to get there would be accurate. LSU needs better talent and more depth on the lines of scrimmage and a better playmaker at quarterback. If the Tigers aren’t there yet, they are doing their best under Orgeron to make amends.

The choice for LSU fans this season, of course, is whether to sell short or go long. There are no guarantees, but LSU has been a better return on the emotional investment than a lot of trophy-starved Tigers fans care to admit.

Can Orgeron’s fan base remain patient for the long term is the big question.