Wide receiver Racey McMath, safety Maurice Hampton and outside linebacker Ray Thornton practiced on Tuesday afternoon after they had missed LSU's session the day before.
With the return of those three players, the Tigers had almost full participation as they wore full pads for the first time this week.
Senior linebacker Michael Divinity, who will not play in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game on Saturday, did not practice.
Thornton went to the locker room in the first quarter of LSU's win over Texas A&M. He returned to the sideline in the second half. Thornton has earned a spot in LSU's pass rush package, and he participated fully on Tuesday.
Hampton attended a funeral on Monday. The freshman has given LSU flexibility in the secondary, allowing the Tigers to rotate their safeties. He made eight tackles over the last two games.
McMath played throughout the win against Texas A&M, catching a 58-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. McMath, who has three touchdowns this season, is also one of LSU's best special teams players.
Roll call:
Players missing from the open portion of LSU football practice:
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Michael Divinity, LB, senior
- Michael Smith, OL, junior
- Thomas Perry, OL, freshman