There was a notable lack of Christmas spirit around the LSU basketball program last week.
And Tigers coach Will Wade was apparently a combination of Scrooge and The Grinch.
“If you had been at practice you would understand,” LSU sophomore forward Darius Days said. “I can’t give you an example, but there was a whole lot of early mornings and a whole lot of running.
“That’s all I’m going to say.”
Back-to-back losses to East Tennessee State and Southern California will do that to you, especially for a team coming off a Southeastern Conference championship and which started the season nationally ranked.
But as 2020 approaches, things are looking up, thanks to a 74-57 victory against previously unbeaten Liberty on Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
“We needed a little sense of desperation, discipline, urgency,” said Wade, who was decidedly in a cheerier mood than his players suggested had been the case before Sunday. “We had to play smarter; we had to play with an edge.
“The players heard those words and we played our best game of the season.”
Indeed, while Liberty (14-1) might reside far from the power conference realms, the Flames had proven themselves last year by upsetting fifth-seeded Mississippi State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, returned five of their top six players from that team and were ranked No. 2 nationally in points allowed (51.6 per game) and No. 6 in field-goal percentage defense (.356).
But LSU (8-4) attacked the Liberty defense by establishing an inside presence (the Tigers attempted only 10 3-pointers, seven less than their previous season low), helping to result in a .533 shooting day. That was the best against the Flames this year and 23 more points than they’d been giving up.
Even more than that though, LSU capitalized on nine steals — Wade emphasized having “active hands” — to finish with an unheard of 23-0 advantage on points off turnovers.
The Tigers were most effective during a run early in the second half ignited by a Skylar Mays steal and resulting layup by Javonte Smart and ending with an Emmitt Williams theft and dunk which turned a 35-33 lead into a 55-39 advantage with 10:25 left.
Liberty would get within single digits only once the rest of the way.
“I hear this is football country,” said Liberty coach Ritchie McKay, alluding to that other LSU team which won a big one this weekend. “Well, they got some pick-sixes on us today.”
In the meantime, LSU had only six turnovers and allowed no fast-break points.
“Coach has really been on us hard about playing solid and valuing the ball,” said Days, who led the Tigers with 14 points. “When we got turnovers, we knew what to do, which was to put it in the hole.”
Mays and Charles Manning had 12 points each and Smart 11 in a balanced scoring day for the Tigers.
“We looked on this as a must-win game,” Manning said. “Liberty’s a good team and we knew we’d have to play hard to beat them.
“The situation we’re in right now is unfortunate because we’ve lost some unfortunate games. We’ve just got to fight our way out of the hole.”
Scottie James and Darius McGhee had 12 each and George Pacheco-Ortiz 11 for Liberty, which shot 40%, including going only 8 of 25 on 3-point attempts.
“They were longer than us, and we turned the ball over too many times,” Pacheco-Ortiz said. “Every time we would get something going, they would score off a turnover.
“Then we didn’t turn it over turn on them. If take care of the ball, maybe it’s a whole different game.”
Liberty losing left No. 8 Auburn and No. 15 San Diego State as the country’s only unbeatens.
Still, Pacheco-Ortiz added, the long-term goal of the team was not to finish the regular season undefeated, although since no other team in the Atlantic Sun Conference has a winning record, doing so would have been attainable.
“Our goal is to get better every day,” he said. “We’ll learn from this and be better prepared for what’s ahead.”
As for LSU, the Tigers have another holiday week before opening SEC play Saturday at Tennessee.
“We’re going to practice multiple times a day,” Wade said. “We’ve got to get better with situational basketball; we’ve got to continue to play smart and we’ve got to keep playing with urgency and desperation.
“So Happy New Year.”
Maybe it’ll at least be a little better one now.