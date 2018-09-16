br.tracyreax.091618

The family and friends of Cole Tracy react to his game-winning kick from their home in California in this screen capture of footage shared by the LSU Football Twitter account. 

More than just the LSU faithful were cheering Cole Tracy on as he nailed the game-winning 42-yard field goal against Auburn for the No. 6 Tigers Saturday night. 

He also had some familiar well-wishers sending good vibes from about 1,800 miles west of Baton Rouge. 

LSU Football's Twitter account shared footage of Tracy's family and friends reacting to the kick from their home in Newbury Park, California. Cheers of "Let's go Cole!" can be heard before the kick went up, followed by a loud eruption when it's signaled good from all over the Tracy home, including their in-home bar. 

Probably the sweetest moment of the clip, however, is the pure joy heard in Tracy's father, Kent, near the end of the video as he proclaims "Wow! He did it!" with a grin on his face.

You can watch the Tracys' reaction below.

