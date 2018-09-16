More than just the LSU faithful were cheering Cole Tracy on as he nailed the game-winning 42-yard field goal against Auburn for the No. 6 Tigers Saturday night.
He also had some familiar well-wishers sending good vibes from about 1,800 miles west of Baton Rouge.
LSU Football's Twitter account shared footage of Tracy's family and friends reacting to the kick from their home in Newbury Park, California. Cheers of "Let's go Cole!" can be heard before the kick went up, followed by a loud eruption when it's signaled good from all over the Tracy home, including their in-home bar.
Probably the sweetest moment of the clip, however, is the pure joy heard in Tracy's father, Kent, near the end of the video as he proclaims "Wow! He did it!" with a grin on his face.
You can watch the Tracys' reaction below.
Live from the Tracy house for @cole__tracy’s game winner.— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 16, 2018
His dad, Kent, at the end: “HE DID IT” pic.twitter.com/CFzOO3ENPU