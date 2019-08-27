lsuricefootball.111818 HS 1660.JPG
LSU cornerback Jontre Kirklin (13) calls for noise from the fans after the touchback in the first half against Rice, Saturday, November 17, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

As LSU prepares for Georgia Southern's gun triple-option offense, wide receiver Jontre Kirklin has filled in at scout team quarterback.

Kirklin played quarterback at Lutcher High School, and coach Ed Orgeron called him "Player of the Week" for the way he has emulated Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts.

"He has the speed," outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson said. "He has the quickness and the shiftiness. I don't know if it's to the tee of their quarterback, but it's a good simulation. It's a help going against a quarterback of that caliber on our team."

Werts, a redshirt junior, accumulated 1,895 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. He did not throw an interception, and he earned All-Sun Belt honorable mention. A fast runner, Orgeron described Werts as Georgia Southern's "top player."

"He's not a throwing quarterback," Chaisson said. "That's not one of his specialties, but he can make plays with his legs."

Kirklin finished his high school career with 147 touchdowns and more than 10,500 total yards. He played defensive back when he first came to LSU, but Kirklin later switched to wide receiver. He has made one catch for five yards.

"He's fast," safety Grant Delpit said. "He's probably faster than the quarterback they have, so it's giving us a better look."

