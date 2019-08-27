As LSU prepares for Georgia Southern's gun triple-option offense, wide receiver Jontre Kirklin has filled in at scout team quarterback.

Kirklin played quarterback at Lutcher High School, and coach Ed Orgeron called him "Player of the Week" for the way he has emulated Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts.

"He has the speed," outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson said. "He has the quickness and the shiftiness. I don't know if it's to the tee of their quarterback, but it's a good simulation. It's a help going against a quarterback of that caliber on our team."

+7 Georgia Southern is powered by option offenses, so how will LSU stop this one? When Chad Lunsford visited his mentor over the summer, the Georgia Southern head football coach didn't talk about his team's juggernaut Week 1…

Werts, a redshirt junior, accumulated 1,895 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. He did not throw an interception, and he earned All-Sun Belt honorable mention. A fast runner, Orgeron described Werts as Georgia Southern's "top player."

"He's not a throwing quarterback," Chaisson said. "That's not one of his specialties, but he can make plays with his legs."

LSU football practice report (Aug. 27): Star freshman Marcel Brooks among missing players LSU is four days away from its season opener against Georgia Southern, and the Tigers held their first full-pads practice of the regular seaso…

Kirklin finished his high school career with 147 touchdowns and more than 10,500 total yards. He played defensive back when he first came to LSU, but Kirklin later switched to wide receiver. He has made one catch for five yards.

"He's fast," safety Grant Delpit said. "He's probably faster than the quarterback they have, so it's giving us a better look."