Agree with me or not, I have a vote in The Associated Press college football poll. So you're stuck with me.
Few things outrage college football fans more than rankings of any type — the best teams, venues, tailgate food, fan bases, whatever it may be. We are all entitled to our opinions, and while I may not always be right — for example, a team on this Top 25 list may end up being trash — isn’t that the beauty of college football?
Every year is different, and preseason is a hype drug. I don’t mind if you don’t agree with my ballot, because it would be boring if we did, but I’ll explain some of my reasoning each week in the AP poll:
AP preseason poll:
1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Clemson, 5. Notre Dame, 6. Texas A&M, 7. Utah, 8. Michigan, 9. Oklahoma, 10. Baylor, 11. Oregon, 12. Oklahoma State, 13. North Carolina State, 14. USC, 15. Michigan State, 16. Miami, 17. Pittsburgh, 18. Wisconsin, 19. Arkansas, 20. Kentucky, 21. Ole Miss, 22. Wake Forest, 23. Cincinnati, 24. Houston, 25. Brigham Young.
(Note: LSU is among others receiving votes.)
My ballot:
1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Clemson, 5. Michigan, 6. Utah, 7. Notre Dame, 8, Texas A&M, 9. Baylor, 10. Southern Cal, 11. Oregon, 12. Oklahoma State, 13. Oklahoma, 14. Michigan State, 15. Miami, 16. Tennessee, 17. North Carolina State, 18. Wisconsin, 19. Cincinnati, 20. Penn State, 21. Kentucky, 22. Arkansas, 23. Houston, 24. Central Florida, 25. Iowa.
Five thoughts on the rankings:
1. There are too many question marks to rank an LSU team that went 6-7 last year, overhauled its coaching staff and welcomed 15 transfers to its roster this season. There’s no doubt this team has talent, but success on the field will largely be determined by the offensive line, which has only one clear-cut starter and a tackle/guard who has never played a down at center, learning to play the position.
2. At No. 4, I thought about Michigan or Utah instead of Clemson, but honestly, I wish I could leave the spot blank. Here is Clemson’s case: the 10-3 Cheez-It Bowl victors return the top defensive line in the nation, including edge rushers Myles Murphy, Xavier Thomas and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who rank in the top 10 highest-graded veterans in their positions by Pro Football Focus. Offense is the question, but how good does it need to be if opponents can’t score?
3. Oklahoma’s losses leave more in question than USC’s gains, which is why the Sooners rank lower. Lincoln Riley brought the No. 1 transfer portal class with him to California, including a proven mobile quarterback with a cannon for an arm in Caleb Williams, as well as Pittsburgh standout receiver Jordan Addison, in a less competitive conference. Oklahoma lost 14 starters, brought in a quarterback from the American Athletic Conference and has a first-time head coach.
4. Do not sleep on the Utah Utes! They will return 14 starters from a Pac-12 championship team that gave a good Ohio State team a run for its money in the Rose Bowl. The concern is the defense, which returns six in the secondary with starting experience and added depth from the transfer portal to its linebacker core and defensive line. If it all fits, it could be a magical season.
5. Bias check: Even as a Texas alumna, I’m not ranking a 5-7 bowl-less team with a quarterback who has played two snaps of college football elsewhere behind a shaky offensive line. As for Iowa, a team I covered last year, the defense is strong, but making your offensive coordinator double as a quarterbacks coach — after your quarterbacks struggled last season — is like Thomas Edison’s 35th out of 1,000 attempts to invent the light bulb. Might take a while to get it right.