BR.mississippistatelsu.092720 HS 1004.JPG
Buy Now

LSU wide receiver Trey Palmer (33) carries the ball past Mississippi State's JaVonta Payton (0) on a first-half kickoff return on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Tiger Stadium.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The Advocate's staff gazes into the crystal ball to predict Saturday's game with Vanderbilt in Nashville:

Brooks Kubena

LSU 35, Vanderbilt 14

This was an LSU offense that scored 27 points last week with red zone errors, missed touchdown opportunities on late throws and a limited run game. Ed Orgeron says they've identified corrections, and Vanderbilt's a good place to start. The Commodores offense is no Air Raid, and Derek Stingley will show why he's needed.

Scott Rabalais

LSU 30, Vanderbilt 15

Like the Tigers, I’m hitting the reset button on the predictions. This summer I had LSU beating Vandy 52-23. After its loss and Vandy’s close 17-12 loss at Texas A&M, I’m picking one a little closer but for the Tigers to still prevail in what suddenly becomes a must-win game.

Wilson Alexander

LSU 33, Vanderbilt 10

Ed Orgeron has never lost back-to-back games during his LSU tenure. That won't change this weekend. LSU sounds determined to correct its mistakes, and though Vanderbilt has a strong defense, the Commodores don't have enough offensive playmakers to keep up.

Zach Ewing

LSU xx, Vanderbilt xx

[50 words]

Get your LSU gear here: Hats | Jerseys | Sweatshirts | T-shirts | Face Coverings

Disclosure: These are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

View comments