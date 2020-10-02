The Advocate's staff gazes into the crystal ball to predict Saturday's game with Vanderbilt in Nashville:
Brooks Kubena
LSU 35, Vanderbilt 14
This was an LSU offense that scored 27 points last week with red zone errors, missed touchdown opportunities on late throws and a limited run game. Ed Orgeron says they've identified corrections, and Vanderbilt's a good place to start. The Commodores offense is no Air Raid, and Derek Stingley will show why he's needed.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 30, Vanderbilt 15
Like the Tigers, I’m hitting the reset button on the predictions. This summer I had LSU beating Vandy 52-23. After its loss and Vandy’s close 17-12 loss at Texas A&M, I’m picking one a little closer but for the Tigers to still prevail in what suddenly becomes a must-win game.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 33, Vanderbilt 10
Ed Orgeron has never lost back-to-back games during his LSU tenure. That won't change this weekend. LSU sounds determined to correct its mistakes, and though Vanderbilt has a strong defense, the Commodores don't have enough offensive playmakers to keep up.
Zach Ewing
LSU xx, Vanderbilt xx
[50 words]