LSU’s Jacob Berry (14) talks with first base coach Marc Wanaka, right, after hitting a single in the bottom of the 9th inning. The next batter, Cade Doughty then hit a walk-off two-run home run to beat Georgia 4-3 to take the series in LSU’s Alex Box Stadium Sunday. LSU was down 2-3 with a man on base before Doughty’s home run.