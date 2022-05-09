LSU third baseman and top-hitter Jacob Berry was not in the starting lineup against Alabama on Saturday or Sunday after breaking the tip of his middle finger on his right hand during batting practice on Friday.
Berry, who is batting .378 so far this year, including eight doubles and 15 home runs, is also has the second-highest on-base percentage of the team (.462) and is second to Dylan Crews in slugging percentage (.672).
While minor, the injury leaves a major impact on the lineup. But his absence isn't expected to be long-term.
"He's okay," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "It's basically going to come down to a pain tolerance thing. We've got to be smart about it, really unfortunate, he fielded a grounder during pregame warmup and I think the good news is, he played Friday and he had two big hits in that game. He also has flexion at the end of his finger and that's usually a good sign."
Berry's injury is the latest in a string of injuries that have plagued LSU's lineup. Both Drew Bianco and Gavin Dugas returned this weekend after having missed substantial game time due to a variety of injuries and illnesses.
Starting catcher Alex Milazzo has yet to return full-time from his knee injury during the Shriners Classic. He last pinch hit for one at-bat during the March 29 game against ULM.
The catcher re-aggravated the injury ahead of the Grambling game on April 5, where he was scratched from the starting lineup, then did not travel with the team to Mississippi State.
Johnson had no update on Milazzo on Monday. Milazzo wasn't on the roster for the Georgia series last weekend.
"We actually had him stopped hitting just to like see if like shutting down shutting down would maybe help get some kind of traction," Johnson said last Monday, May 2. "The problem is just bending and moving, if you were watch him take batting practice and even squat in a stance, you go, 'what's the problem?' But when you start moving around, that's where the discomfort is. So we're trying to pinpoint that even a little bit better."