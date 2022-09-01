Top 25
1. Alabama

Coach: Nick Saban

Outlook: Alabama returns its most important pieces: Heisman trophy-winner quarterback Bryce Young and Nagurski award-winning linebacker Will Anderson. The Crimson Tide is favored to win it all.

2. Ohio State

Coach: Ryan Day

Outlook: After breaking its 8-year winning streak over rival, Michigan, the pressure’s on head coach Ryan Day with heisman-trophy favorite C.J. Stroud at quarterback.

3. Georgia

Coach: Kirby Smart

Outlook: Georgia had the No. 1 defense last year and despite losing nine to the NFL, should reload. The national champs will return more experience on offense.

4. Clemson

Coach: Dabo Swinney

Outlook: Clemson has three NFL-caliber defensive lineman that will anchor its defense. If the offense overcomes its faults with DJ Uiagaleilei or Cade Klubnik, it could make the playoff.

5. Notre Dame

Coach: Marcus Freeman

Outlook: Defense will be the Fighting Irish’s strong suit returning six of its seven top tacklers, and offense could be improved with a more mobile young quarterback in Tyler Buchner.

6. Texas A&M

Coach: Jimbo Fisher

Outlook: After four straight top-10 recruiting classes, including this year’s No. 1 signing class, while also returning six starters on offense, expectations are high for the Aggies.

7. Utah

Coach: Kyle Whittingham

Outlook: Utah’s offense returns its key pieces at quarterback, tight end, running back and offensive line and has its first game against Florida to set the pace of the season.

8. Michigan

Coach: Jim Harbaugh

Outlook: Michigan made its first playoff appearance and received its first top-3 ranking since 1999, but the quarterback position will be undecided through the first two games.

9. Oklahoma

Coach: Brent Venables

Outlook: The Sooners got an extreme makeover: new coaching staff and 13 transfers, including UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, but are expected to be playoff contenders.

10. Baylor

Coach: Dave Aranda

Outlook: The Big 12 champs return the best defensive line and secondary in the conference. While the offensive line will help quarterback Blake Shapen, the playmakers are young.

11. Oregon

Coach: Dan Lanning

Outlook: Auburn transfer Bo Nix will have star freshmen at wide receiver and two transfer running backs at his disposal. The defense should benefit from a defensive-minded head coach.

12. Oklahoma State

Outlook: The nation’s third-best defense and sack-leader takes a hit after losing six top tacklers. Offensively, it returns a veteran quarterback, but awaits young talent to arise at skill positions.

13. NC State

Coach: Dave Doeren

Outlook: Loaded with the ACC’s best defensive backs and linebackers and an experienced quarterback, NC State might contend for the conference title against Clemson.

14. USC

Coach: Lincoln Riley

Outlook: The Trojans are glowing up: Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams and Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison were the biggest additions by new head coach Lincoln Riley.

15. Michigan State

Coach: Mel Tucker

Outlook: The Spartans return quarterback Payton Thorne, who set a school record for passing touchdowns (27). Defense returns nine starters, including one of the best linebacker units in the Big Ten.

16. Miami

Coach: Mario Cristobal

Outlook: The Hurricanes’ new head coach inherits ACC freshman of the year quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, but new defensive coordinator is tasked with fixing a defense with poor tackling.

17. Pittsburgh

Coach: Pat Narduzzi

Outlook: Pittsburgh will drop in offensive production after losing quarterback Kenny Pickett and star wide receiver Jordan Addison, but does bring in USC transfer QB Kedon Slovis.

18. Wisconsin

Coach: Paul Chryst

Outlook: Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi are a top running back duo, combining for over 2,000 yards last year. Backed by a veteran offensive line, Wisconsin remains consistent.

19. Arkansas

Coach: Sam Pittman

Outlook: Arkansas returns depth on the offensive line, running back and quarterback positions for a powerful ground game, but defense lost six of their leading tacklers.

20. Kentucky

Coach: Mark Stoops

Outlook: Quarterback Will Levis ignited the offense last year and is on some Heisman watchlists. A strong defense returns, but a young o-line may give the Wildcats trouble.

21. Ole Miss

Coach: Lane Kiffin

Outlook: Coming off its first 10-win season, Ole Miss hauled in 27 transfers, the No. 2 class nationally, including former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart.

22. Wake Forest

Coach: Dave Clawson

Outlook: After an outstanding season, the Demons unexpectedly lost quarterback Sam Hartman in preseason camp. Defense allowed 30 points per game last year, but brings in a new defensive coordinator.

23. Cincinnati

Coach: Luke Fickell

Outlook: A lot rests on who the new passer will be for Cincinnati after Desmond Ridder’s departure, but an offensive line that returns all five starters helps.

24. Houston

Coach: Dana Holgorsen

Outlook: The Cougars took a hit when running back Alton McCaskill IV tore his ACL, but the passing game should still be strong with All-AAC wide receiver Nathaniel Dell.

25. BYU

Coach: Kalani Sitake

Outlook: BYU returns 18 starters, including senior quarterback Jaren Hall, and adds both a running back and wide receiver from the transfer portal, but defense needs to stay healthy.

