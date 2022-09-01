1. Alabama
Coach: Nick Saban
Outlook: Alabama returns its most important pieces: Heisman trophy-winner quarterback Bryce Young and Nagurski award-winning linebacker Will Anderson. The Crimson Tide is favored to win it all.
2. Ohio State
Coach: Ryan Day
Outlook: After breaking its 8-year winning streak over rival, Michigan, the pressure’s on head coach Ryan Day with heisman-trophy favorite C.J. Stroud at quarterback.
3. Georgia
Coach: Kirby Smart
Outlook: Georgia had the No. 1 defense last year and despite losing nine to the NFL, should reload. The national champs will return more experience on offense.
4. Clemson
Coach: Dabo Swinney
Outlook: Clemson has three NFL-caliber defensive lineman that will anchor its defense. If the offense overcomes its faults with DJ Uiagaleilei or Cade Klubnik, it could make the playoff.
5. Notre Dame
Coach: Marcus Freeman
Outlook: Defense will be the Fighting Irish’s strong suit returning six of its seven top tacklers, and offense could be improved with a more mobile young quarterback in Tyler Buchner.
6. Texas A&M
Coach: Jimbo Fisher
Outlook: After four straight top-10 recruiting classes, including this year’s No. 1 signing class, while also returning six starters on offense, expectations are high for the Aggies.
7. Utah
Coach: Kyle Whittingham
Outlook: Utah’s offense returns its key pieces at quarterback, tight end, running back and offensive line and has its first game against Florida to set the pace of the season.
8. Michigan
Coach: Jim Harbaugh
Outlook: Michigan made its first playoff appearance and received its first top-3 ranking since 1999, but the quarterback position will be undecided through the first two games.
9. Oklahoma
Coach: Brent Venables
Outlook: The Sooners got an extreme makeover: new coaching staff and 13 transfers, including UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, but are expected to be playoff contenders.
10. Baylor
Coach: Dave Aranda
Outlook: The Big 12 champs return the best defensive line and secondary in the conference. While the offensive line will help quarterback Blake Shapen, the playmakers are young.
11. Oregon
Coach: Dan Lanning
Outlook: Auburn transfer Bo Nix will have star freshmen at wide receiver and two transfer running backs at his disposal. The defense should benefit from a defensive-minded head coach.
12. Oklahoma State
Outlook: The nation’s third-best defense and sack-leader takes a hit after losing six top tacklers. Offensively, it returns a veteran quarterback, but awaits young talent to arise at skill positions.
13. NC State
Coach: Dave Doeren
Outlook: Loaded with the ACC’s best defensive backs and linebackers and an experienced quarterback, NC State might contend for the conference title against Clemson.
14. USC
Coach: Lincoln Riley
Outlook: The Trojans are glowing up: Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams and Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison were the biggest additions by new head coach Lincoln Riley.
15. Michigan State
Coach: Mel Tucker
Outlook: The Spartans return quarterback Payton Thorne, who set a school record for passing touchdowns (27). Defense returns nine starters, including one of the best linebacker units in the Big Ten.
16. Miami
Coach: Mario Cristobal
Outlook: The Hurricanes’ new head coach inherits ACC freshman of the year quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, but new defensive coordinator is tasked with fixing a defense with poor tackling.
17. Pittsburgh
Coach: Pat Narduzzi
Outlook: Pittsburgh will drop in offensive production after losing quarterback Kenny Pickett and star wide receiver Jordan Addison, but does bring in USC transfer QB Kedon Slovis.
18. Wisconsin
Coach: Paul Chryst
Outlook: Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi are a top running back duo, combining for over 2,000 yards last year. Backed by a veteran offensive line, Wisconsin remains consistent.
19. Arkansas
Coach: Sam Pittman
Outlook: Arkansas returns depth on the offensive line, running back and quarterback positions for a powerful ground game, but defense lost six of their leading tacklers.
20. Kentucky
Coach: Mark Stoops
Outlook: Quarterback Will Levis ignited the offense last year and is on some Heisman watchlists. A strong defense returns, but a young o-line may give the Wildcats trouble.
21. Ole Miss
Coach: Lane Kiffin
Outlook: Coming off its first 10-win season, Ole Miss hauled in 27 transfers, the No. 2 class nationally, including former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart.
22. Wake Forest
Coach: Dave Clawson
Outlook: After an outstanding season, the Demons unexpectedly lost quarterback Sam Hartman in preseason camp. Defense allowed 30 points per game last year, but brings in a new defensive coordinator.
23. Cincinnati
Coach: Luke Fickell
Outlook: A lot rests on who the new passer will be for Cincinnati after Desmond Ridder’s departure, but an offensive line that returns all five starters helps.
24. Houston
Coach: Dana Holgorsen
Outlook: The Cougars took a hit when running back Alton McCaskill IV tore his ACL, but the passing game should still be strong with All-AAC wide receiver Nathaniel Dell.
25. BYU
Coach: Kalani Sitake
Outlook: BYU returns 18 starters, including senior quarterback Jaren Hall, and adds both a running back and wide receiver from the transfer portal, but defense needs to stay healthy.