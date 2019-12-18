LSU football was unable to flip Alabama commit Demouy Kennedy on Early Signing Day.
Kennedy, of Theodore, Alabama, verbally committed to the Crimson Tide on June 9.
According to 247Sports, Kennedy, a 4-star inside linebacker, was visited by LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and assistant coach Tommie Robinson on Dec. 9.
Kennedy is ranked as the top prospect from Alabama, the third-best inside linebacker and the 34th best prospect of the 2020 class by 247Sports.
ESPN also ranks Kennedy as a 4-star.
Kennedy will play in the Under Armour All-American Game.
