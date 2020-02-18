Cade Beloso stood on third base and wiggled his butt.

The sophomore first baseman often teased by teammates for his speed — or lack thereof, had notched his first career triple. So Beloso turned his backside toward the LSU dugout, lifted his arms and shook, performing the Tigers’ latest celebration for extra-base hits.

“I would've taken a double, single, any of them,” Beloso said. “We were on the ropes the first three innings.”

Beloso’s unexpected hit pushed No. 11 LSU past Southern for the first time Tuesday evening. Though the Tigers trailed early, they beat Southern 8-3 inside Alex Box Stadium, slowly stretching the lead.

The day before, Beloso said LSU (3-1) felt motivated after losing the last game between these crosstown schools. Southern (2-3) beat LSU for the first time since 2005 last April. The loss left LSU stunned.

Early on Tuesday, the Jaguars began recreating their upset win. Starting pitcher Khristian Paul yelled as he jogged off the field after a scoreless first inning.

With one out in the second, Southern shortstop Bubba Thompson reached base on a throwing error by LSU third baseman Cade Doughty. The freshman made his first start at third base as LSU experimented with its infield.

The Jaguars soon put runners on second and third base. They took a 1-0 lead after junior left-hander Brandon Kaminer allowed a soft single to right field. Southern scored another run on a sacrifice fly.

“We weren't going to panic,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “I knew eventually our hitting would come around.”

LSU took over in the third inning, ending the upset bid. With runners in scoring position and one out, shortstop Zack Mathis hit a sacrifice fly, driving in LSU’s first run. Designated hitter Saul Garza added an RBI single.

Then Beloso, who had five career extra-base hits before the game, hit his triple. Right fielder Brad Jenkins sprinted toward the foul line. He dove. The ball scooted past Jenkins’ glove and rolled to the wall.

As he rounded first base, Beloso noticed Jenkins missed the ball. Beloso accelerated as much as possible, later comparing himself to a Mack Truck. He realized he may never have another chance at a triple.

Running toward home, Garza felt confused as he noticed coach Nolan Cain waving Beloso past second base. But LSU led 3-2 once Garza scored. It did not trail again. And there stood Beloso, wiggling at third base.

“Something might freeze over tomorrow,” Mainieri said, laughing. “Cade always tells me he's a real fast runner. He had an opportunity to prove it.”

“I want to try to do it again,” Beloso said.

The Tigers steadily tacked onto their lead. Sophomore Gavin Dugas crushed a solo home run, the first of his career. Freshman Hayden Travinski knocked an opposite-field home run, the first hit of his career. Garza recorded his second home run this season, finishing with a career-high four RBIs.

“Nice,” Garza said, smiling. “Good day.”

LSU used a handful of pitchers to protect its lead. Junior Ma’Khail Hilliard pitched one scoreless inning after he missed opening weekend because of forearm tightness. Then redshirt sophomore Nick Storz pitched three scoreless frames.

After injuries sidelined Storz for the majority of three years, leaving him unable to contribute, he returned to the mound last Saturday. Nerves filled his body, and Storz took a deep breath before his first warmup pitch. He needed a double play to escape unscathed opening weekend.

Feeling more comfortable, Storz allowed two hits while striking out three batters against Southern. He commanded his pitches. He threw his slider more. Watching from the dugout, Mainieri tried not to cry.

“To see Storz on the mound,” Beloso said, “it brings a tear to our eyes.”

For Storz, the outing marked another step in his return to the mound. He held onto the lead while the score remained close, allowing LSU to avoid the disappointment of an unexpected loss.

Storz’ nerves left as he pitched, replaced by comfort. And as he continues to throw, he can think less about the time he missed and focus more on the future.

“These last three years have been extremely difficult, not being able to play, taking something you love out of your life,” Storz said. “(This team) helped me get through it. Now it's my time to help them.”