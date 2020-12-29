LSU wide receiver Racey McMath has played in his final collegiate game and will leave for the NFL draft, a source confirmed with The Advocate.
McMath, a 6-foot-3, 224-pound senior, already has professional representation and has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile on Jan. 30, 2021.
All seniors are eligible to return for another season, due to an NCAA approved waiver during the coronavirus pandemic, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said that he's trying to re-recruit seniors to come back for the 2021 season.
Most of Orgeron's focus is on the offensive line, and, already, starting center Liam Shanahan announced last week on social media that he intends to return for another season.
McMath, who started in six games this year, entered the 2020 season with high expectations. He'd made a name for himself as a star gunner on LSU's special teams in years past, and his season was cut short due to an injury he suffered against Arkansas.
In six games, McMath was LSU's sixth-leading receiver with 14 catches, 195 yards and a touchdown.
LSU will enter the offseason without any of the starting receivers it had entering preseason camp, but there still remains plenty of young talent that showed promise near the end of the year.
McMath will join star receivers Ja'Marr Chase, who opted out in the preseason, and Terrace Marshall, who opted out after the Alabama game, in the NFL draft.
Four of LSU's five receivers are eligible to return next season, including true freshman Kayshon Boutte, who finished a breakout game against Ole Miss with an SEC and school-record 308 receiving yards.