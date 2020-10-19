Coach Ed Orgeron said the postponement of LSU's game last weekend against Florida ended up being a "good thing.”

After Orgeron talked to athletic trainer Jack Marucci and director of strength and conditioning Tommy Moffitt, he discovered LSU's players benefited from the unexpected break.

"Obviously, if we were going to play Florida, it was going to be good," Orgeron said Monday afternoon. "But I've come to find out talking to Jack, our players were tired. Our players were beat up. They needed the time off.

"Talking to Tommy, it seemed like our guys came back today reenergized. We had a few guys banged up that needed the weekend to get a little bit better."

LSU QB Myles Brennan recovering from 'significant' injury; questionable vs. South Carolina Ed Orgeron is settling into the reality he may have to start a true freshman at quarterback this week.

Starting quarterback Myles Brennan wouldn't have played, pushing a true freshman quarterback into action against the No. 10 team in the country, and LSU was trying to correct its defensive problems.

With the Florida game postponed to Dec. 12, LSU got a head start on preparations for South Carolina and had more time to work on simplifying its defense at practice.

Other players had injuries that limited them in practice, such as wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and tight end Arik Gilbert, but they returned to practice this week fully healthy. Orgeron expects Marshall and Gilbert to play Saturday.

LSU hoped the weekend off would help Brennan heal, but his status remains questionable. Orgeron said Brennan has dealt with a "significant lower-body injury” since LSU played Missouri. Brennan didn't practice last week.

If Brennan can’t play this weekend, LSU will turn to true freshmen TJ Finley and Max Johnson. One of them would’ve taken their first career snap at Florida.

"I thought having the weekend off would help Myles," Orgeron said. "Obviously it hasn't, so we have to deal with that and the task at hand. But it turned out to be a good thing for us. Our guys could get some rest. We need to build off of this because we had two extra days on South Carolina, so we should be ahead this week."