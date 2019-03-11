After claiming the outright Southeastern Conference regular-season title on Saturday, the LSU basketball team moved up one notch to No. 9 in the Associated Press rankings.

In the next-to-last AP poll of the season released Monday morning, the Tigers climbed to ninth after beating Florida on the road in overtime and Vanderbilt at home.

LSU closed the regular season with a 26-5 overall record and 16-2 mark in SEC play, winning the league title by one game over Kentucky and Tennessee. The Tigers defeated both teams this season.

Still, Kentucky and Tennessee were ahead of LSU in the new poll with the Wildcats moving up from sixth to fourth this week, while Tennessee dropped from fifth to eighth.

It's the first time LSU has been a top-10 team in back-to-back polls since the Tigers spent five consecutive weeks in the top 10 at the start of the 2007 season.

It's the first poll to come out since coach Will Wade was suspended indefinitely by university officials on Friday in the wake of his alleged involvement in a college basketball recruiting scandal.

LSU, which received 1,005 points last week from a nationwide poll of 63 writers and broadcasters, picked up 1,089 points this week.

That put the Tigers behind No. 8 Tennessee, which had 1,200 points and just ahead of No. 10 Michigan with 1,041.

Counting the preseason rankings, this is the 11th week that LSU has appeared in the AP poll. That's the most in a single season since the Tigers were in 12 polls in 2007.

Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU were joined in the AP poll on Monday by fellow SEC member Auburn, which re-entered the pill at No. 22 after its win over Tennessee.

Mississippi State were among the team receiving votes.

As the No. 1 seed for the SEC tournament that begins Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, LSU received a double-bye to the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Tigers will face the winner of No. 8 seed Florida and ninth-seeded Arkansas at noon Friday. The Gators and Razorbacks meet at noon Thursday in a second-round game.