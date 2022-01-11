INDIANAPOLIS — Stetson Bennett couldn’t remember the last time he cried.

He’ll remember this time.

Georgia fans everywhere will remember crying, too. In joy, for once, not frustration.

It was moments after Bennett, to borrow a line from the great Johnny Miller, hit the shot of his life, throwing a 40-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Adonai Miller who was covered so tightly by Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson it looked like Miller was wearing his crimson jersey. That was moments after Bennett coughed up a bizarre-looking fumble that set up Alabama’s lone touchdown for an 18-13 lead.

“I wasn’t going to be the reason we lost,” Bennett said.

He wasn’t. And Georgia didn’t.

Not this time.

The tears came the moment Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo intercepted a desperate, underthrown pass by Bama’s Bryce Young, this season’s Mr. Heisman. Not when Ringo crossed the goal line on a 79-yard pick-six, but the instant he caught the ball, when it hit Bennett like a pass rush from University High’s Christian Harris, the menacing Alabama linebacker, that Georgia was going to do it. That the Bulldogs were going to be national champions for the first time since 1980.

For a Georgia kid who once left UGA for junior college in Mississippi because he was way down the depth chart, who nearly signed with UL before being convinced to return to Athens, it was a lot to mentally process.

“When you put as much time as we do into this thing, blood, sweat and tears, it means something,” Bennett said.

If you’ve ever been a long-suffering fan of a team, you can relate. Cubs fans in 2016. Saints fans in 2009. LSU fans in 2003, who waited, lived and some died waiting for a 45-year national championship drought to end.

For Georgia it was nearly that long. Nearly that bad.

“It’s surreal,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who was born in Alabama but played his college ball at Georgia. “I can’t tell you how many people reached out to me and believed.”

Belief in Georgia was hard to come by given recent history. The 26-23 overtime loss to Alabama in the 2017 CFP championship game in Atlanta. The three losses to Bama in Southeastern Conference championship games since 2018, including a 41-24 defeat a month ago. It was hard to see past the fact that, in terms of talent, Georgia was the better team when there was knowledge that the Crimson Tide had taken up residence in the Bulldogs’ heads.

“This was my third time playing against them,” Georgia nose guard Jordan Davis said. “This was the team we couldn’t get over the hump against.”

But as Alabama learned, rematches at this level are awfully tough to win. This was the fifth in-season rematch of AP top-five teams since 1959. Every time, the games wound up in a split, including LSU beating then losing to Ole Miss in 1959 and the 1960 Sugar Bowl, and beating then losing to Alabama in 2011 and the 2012 BCS championship game.

The mindset of the previously vanquished team, if it has the talent, is an irresistible force.

“We told them before the game, ‘We’re burning the boats,’ ” Smart said. “ ‘The only way home is through them.’ ”

Now Georgia is taking home a championship for the first time since the era of Herschel Walker and Vince Dooley. Coach Dooley was here, 89 years old, still putting in the work, toiling away each day in the exercise room at the Georgia team hotel.

It was on his floor Sunday night when Smart came off the elevator and saw Dooley sitting there, waiting for a replacement key after being locked out of his hotel room.

“I thought, God put him there for me to see him the night before this game,” Smart said.

After the game, Smart found Dooley on the field amid the confetti and the shouts of joy and gave him a hug. One national championship coach to another.

“I’m in tears and he’s in tears,” Smart said.

There’s a lot of that going around in Georgia, where the lights may never go out and, as Smart said, a little property may be about to get torn up. That’s what’s so redeeming about the Bulldogs’ victory.

If Alabama had won a seventh national title under Nick Saban since 2009 it would have been, well, just another national title. Just one more line of text on the monument to Saban and Alabama.

For Georgia, this was rare. And historic.

“They have become legendary,” Smart said of his players. “I so appreciate what they have done.”

Something that at Georgia hadn’t been done in a very long time.