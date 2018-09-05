Cole Tracy stared ahead at some of the most brutal kicking conditions imaginable.
Sure, there was a snapper, a holder and a goal post; but the rest was just ridiculous.
A tunnel of teammates surrounded Tracy within a few feet, heckling him, blowing whistles and spraying him with water bottles. An assistant coach had also doused the football with a water bottle and coated it with rubber pellets from the artificial turf at Multi-Sport Stadium in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Assumption College hardly averaged more than 2,000 fans for its Division II football games, but Bob Chesney was going to be sure that his kicker could handle any pressure.
“He’d nail it every time,” said Chesney, now at Holy Cross. “He had an ability to just block it all out and kick.”
No wonder Tracy said he didn’t see a huge difference kicking at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, when he went 4 of 4 on field-goal attempts in a 33-17 win over Miami and tied an LSU record with a 54-yarder in the third quarter.
Tracy said he was so focused on each kick, he didn’t even know their distances. His routine doesn’t factor the actual yardage; he gauges the distance by eyesight. When Tracy returned to the sideline after his first kick, a 43-yarder, he asked his teammates how far it was.
“I actually thought it was in the middle of the field, and it turned out to be the left hash,” said Tracy, a graduate transfer. “So all the kickers were joking at me, saying I didn’t even know where on the field it was.”
Tracy could handle the jokes. He had endured three seasons of those ritual gauntlets 50 miles west of Boston, where he broke every kicking record in Assumption school history.
Can't see video below? Click here.
For the Greyhounds, Tracy recorded the most made field goals in a single game (six), single season (27) and a career (68), and he went 27 of 29 last season, when he recorded the program’s longest field goal (53 yards).
Don’t pay too much attention to the 2016 season, Chesney says, when Tracy went 19 of 29. That season was full of protection issues, wind conditions and rainstorms — climates in which a coach normally wouldn’t call on for any other kicker.
“He’s good almost in anything,” Chesney said.
"Anything" now includes the prime-time spotlight. Sunday night’s game on ABC drew a 4.1 overnight rating and averaged 6.556 million viewers.
Chesney was one of them. He and a few staff members who made the move from Assumption watched each kick from Chesney’s office, while they were preparing for their game against Boston College this Saturday.
“I knew that he wasn’t missing,” Chesney said. “He was feeling it in that moment.”
So how did this moment arrive? How did the winner of the Fred Mitchell Award — given to the top kicker in FCS, Division II, Division III and NJCAA — end up playing for the Tigers?
Tracy laughed when he told the story.
He was in his Assumption dorm room when he answered a call from an unfamiliar area code.
“Hey, this is coach McMahon from LSU,” the voice on the other line said.
Tracy, used to small colleges like Assumption, tried to think of any other schools that could possibly make up that abbreviation.
Tracy asked: “Like the Tigers?”
“Yeah,” the voice answered. “Like the Tigers.”
Immediately, Tracy’s tone changed.
“Hey! How’s it going? This is Cole Tracy!”
Shortly after that phone call with Greg McMahon, now the Tigers’ special-teams coordinator, Tracy moved to Baton Rouge as a graduate transfer.
“Obviously I know of LSU, but I really didn’t think that was true,” Tracy said.
LSU fans might not have thought this season’s special-teams turnaround would be true, either.
Through one game, the Tigers have improved in nearly every statistical category of special teams.
- Field goal percentage (100 percent in 2018; 59.3 percent in 2017)
- Average punt distance (40.6 yards in 2018; 40.25 in 2017)
- Touchback percentage on kickoffs (75 percent in 2018; 45.83 percent in 2017)
The unit’s mishaps from 2017 — perhaps most prevalent in a 21-17 Citrus Bowl loss to Notre Dame, when the Tigers missed two field goals and fielded a punt at the 1-yard line — seem to be bygone problems under McMahon, who is entering his first season as a full-time special-teams coordinator.
McMahon, a long-time special teams coach who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints, served as an analyst on Ed Orgeron’s staff last fall. McMahon could only feed instructions through graduate assistants because he wasn’t allowed to have direct contact with the players.
That has changed since an NCAA rule was enacted in January, permitting teams to expand their coaching staffs from nine to 10 full-time members.
Now McMahon spends each day coaching the unit he constructed over the offseason.
Orgeron remembers when McMahon first called about Avery Atkins, the team’s major addition as a kickoff specialist.
Atkins kicked six consecutive touchbacks against Miami, starting with the opening kickoff. Orgeron said Atkins had “a couple of bad kicks at the end,” which separately traveled to the Miami 3 and to the goal line.
The true freshman from Auburn High in Alabama was considering Ivy League programs when McMahon invited Atkins to visit LSU’s campus.
“He said, ‘Coach, I’ve got the best kickoff guy in the country,” Orgeron said. “We met Avery, and he came in as a preferred walk-on, and gave him the opportunity to later on earn a scholarship, which I do believe he will (earn) when it comes available.”
Tracy said Atkins was his first friend at LSU. The two kickers both arrived June 1 and decided to kick at the indoor practice facility.
“I think that was the first time he was able to see what I can do, and I was able to see what he could do,” Tracy said. “He’s really good.”
Returning punter Zach Von Rosenberg joined them throughout the summer, and he said during preseason camp that it “blows my mind” how much power Atkins had.
“When he hits the ball, it’s like a goal kick (in soccer). It is smoking,” Von Rosenberg said. “Makes a different kind of sound. I expect him to hit a lot of balls in the back of the end zone for us this season and in the future, too.”
It’s a different kind of special-teams unit at LSU. It’s one that shared its moment in the spotlight Sunday, doing its share to knock off the Hurricanes.
“I think in order to win a game, you need to have all three phases rolling and executing,” Tracy said, “I’m glad all three phases did last week, and we’re hoping to carry that on this week.”