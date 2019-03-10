COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 10 LSU softball team settled for a series win against Texas A&M after falling to the Aggies 6-5 on Sunday in the series finale.
The Tigers (21-5, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) started out well, as Shelbi Sunseri belted a two-run double to right-center field in the first inning, scoring Aliyah Andrews and Amanda Sanchez.
Texas A&M (16-8, 1-2) answered in the bottom of the inning with a two-run single through the right side.
The Tigers retook the lead in the second. Andrews stole second and as the Aggies threw down, Savannah Stewart broke from third to score for a 3-2 lead. The Tigers added single runs in the third, on Elyse Thornhill's RBI single, and in the fourth, when Andrews singled, advanced to third on an error and scored on a fielder's choice.
But trailing 5-2, Texas A&M scored four runs in the fifth inning, all with two outs. Riley Sartain hit a two-run double down the left-field line, and Baylee Klinger followed with a two-run home run for a 6-5 lead. The Tigers made two pitching changes in the inning, going to Ali Kilponen first and then bringing sophomore Kara Goff for her first career appearance in the circle. Goff and the Tigers got out of the inning on a ground out to second.
Sunseri led off the top of the seventh with a walk, but the next three Tigers went down in order.
LSU begins a five-game homestand at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Troy, then hosts No. 4 Florida for a three-game series next weekend.