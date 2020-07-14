BR.lsuarkansasmain.112419 HS 658.JPG
Buy Now

LSU safety Marcel Brooks (9) on the field before kickoff between LSU and Arkansas, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Former LSU linebacker Marcel Brooks entered the transfer portal in late June, and he is now reportedly headed to TCU, according to 247Sports.

The sophomore was expected to build on a 2019 season in which he showed flashes of his playmaking ability inside former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's pass rush packages.

SEC postpones volleyball, soccer, cross country competitions through at least Aug. 31

Now, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Brooks will return to his home state at the program that's near his home town in Fort Worth, Texas, where he attended Marcus High.

As SEC weighs decision, Ed Orgeron says 'We need this season, and I think we are going to play'

Before Brooks entered the transfer portal, he was positioned to contribute as a diverse linebacker inside the 4-3 scheme under new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.

Brooks played in 11 games and recorded eight tackles and 1½ sacks, including a crucial sack against Florida that led toward the go-ahead touchdown in LSU's 42-28 win over the Gators in Tiger Stadium.

Take a closer look at the SEC's timeline for deciding what to do about football season

Three LSU players named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Greg Penn III commits to LSU; four-star Maryland linebacker is Tigers' 16th 2021 recruit

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments