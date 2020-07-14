Former LSU linebacker Marcel Brooks entered the transfer portal in late June, and he is now reportedly headed to TCU, according to 247Sports.
The sophomore was expected to build on a 2019 season in which he showed flashes of his playmaking ability inside former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's pass rush packages.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Brooks will return to his home state at the program that's near his home town in Fort Worth, Texas, where he attended Marcus High.
Before Brooks entered the transfer portal, he was positioned to contribute as a diverse linebacker inside the 4-3 scheme under new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.
Brooks played in 11 games and recorded eight tackles and 1½ sacks, including a crucial sack against Florida that led toward the go-ahead touchdown in LSU's 42-28 win over the Gators in Tiger Stadium.