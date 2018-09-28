You may not have spotted him: Catholic High ball player No. 4, the one cradling a football and cracking a smile as he walked into the set of a TJ Ribs commercial in 2016. The one who is a little out of focus as he crosses Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson, who cheer up a dejected boy by introducing him to Billy Cannon.
No, all the important stuff happened off camera for Clyde Edwards-Helaire. For nearly 45 minutes, the future LSU running back picked the brain of the former LSU running back, not knowing it would be one of the last chances to speak with Cannon — the winner of the 1959 Heisman Trophy who died in May.
Nick Brossette had his chance, too, mustering up his courage to introduce himself to Cannon on a separate occasion. But Cannon already knew his name. Brossette, whose career was dormant due to injury and depth, wouldn’t break out until months after Cannon’s death.
“He knew who I was!” Brossette said Monday. “It was crazy. I was just excited to meet him and shake his hand. He’s one of the greats here, and it was just an honor to meet him.”
Cannon’s legacy has been honored with a statue in Championship Plaza on the west side of Tiger Stadium.
The timing is fitting.
No. 5 LSU’s first game with the statue in place comes against an Ole Miss team it dominated with nearly 400 yards rushing in a 40-24 win last season.
Ole Miss (3-1) still struggles to stop the run. The Rebels rank 99th nationally with 190.75 yards rushing allowed per game.
And as Brossette and Edwards-Helaire took to film study this week, they walked past the large action picture of Cannon and the bronze trophy that are outside the running backs room.
“When I walk down the hall, I see the Heisman trophy,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Every running back has come in looking at that, understanding that, knowing who Billy Cannon is.”
Ole Miss knows who Billy Cannon is, too — the man who returned a punt 89 yards for a touchdown on a fabled Halloween night in 1959.
The Rebels know of Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams, too. Guice rushed for 276 yards and Williams added 103 more in last season’s game in Oxford, Mississippi.
Edwards-Helaire, a true freshman at the time, made the trip with the team, and he said he remembered sitting in the hotel room with Guice and Williams the night before the game and noticing how different his teammates were approaching their game against their rival.
“I mean, listening to those guys, being with them in the hotel room before and seeing how juiced up they were for the game,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Just understanding how huge this game is for us.”
In Ole Miss’ only loss the season, a 62-7 drubbing by No. 1 Alabama, the Crimson Tide beat down the Rebels with 210 yards rushing while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. The pass game followed, and three quarterbacks combined to throw for 306 yards and four touchdowns.
Alabama controlled the clock, holding possession 34 minutes to Ole Miss’ 25, which kept the ball out of the hands Rebels quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.
Brossette said that’s part of LSU’s plan Saturday — a week after the Tigers defense surrendered 330 yards passing in a 38-21 win over Louisiana Tech. Ole Miss has the nation’s No. 10 passing offense, averaging 347.5 yards per game.
“We have to help our defense out,” Brossette said. “We need to stay on the field, convert third downs.”
And as effective as the Ole Miss passing attack has been, the Rebels’ run game is much improved than it was last season. Junior college transfer Scottie Phillips, someone LSU coach Ed Orgeron said looked at recruiting, ranks 13th nationally with an average of 116.75 yards rushing per game.
Paired with projected NFL wide receivers A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf, Phillips gives defenses another aspect to consider. It gives Ole Miss the ability to run the ball while also having four wide receivers on the field, which can schematically take advantage of LSU, which may not have personnel in to stop the run.
“They give you problems because they spread you out,” Orgeron said. “And what they do, their receivers are so good that you get five men in the box and they check to the run and you can’t defend it with those guys. So, we have to mix and match what we do.”