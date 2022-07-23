Emptying out the notebook — and the mind — from a hectic week in Atlanta for Southeastern Conference media days …
… Voting members of the media attending media days made their annual order of finish and All-SEC player picks that were released Friday. According to the ballot box, LSU was picked to finish fifth in the SEC West and didn’t poll one vote for SEC overall champion. Even Vanderbilt got a vote from some prankster, though you might as well vote for a team from ITI Technical College (not a member of the SEC) to win as opposed to the Commodores.
As shocking as the LSU pick may seem to fans, it’s actually an improvement over what the Tigers did last year. They tied for sixth (last) in the West with Auburn at 3-5, and technically Auburn gets the tiebreaker because it beat LSU head-to-head. So, in other words, last.
LSU this time was picked behind Alabama, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Ole Miss, and ahead of Mississippi State and Auburn.
I understand the lack of confidence in LSU. New coach, virtually an entirely new staff save offensive line coach (and Texas Bowl interim coach) Brad Davis; no frontrunner at quarterback; questions at running back and on the offensive line; question marks at linebacker and in the secondary; and two new kickers, even.
That said, I picked LSU fourth in the West behind Bama, A&M and Arkansas, mainly because the Tigers have to go to Arkansas this year. It’s just a hunch, but I think Brian Kelly will find a way to satisfactorily answer a lot of the questions currently facing the Tigers and turn them into strengths that equate into a couple of key wins. I think at least 7-5, possibly as good as 9-3, with 8-4 a reasonable expectation.
If there’s a silver lining to LSU’s pick, it’s that the last time SEC media days was in Atlanta in 2018 the Tigers were also picked fifth with some unproven transfer named Joe Burrow as their new quarterback. That team wound up 10-3 with a win in the Fiesta Bowl.
… Conversely, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte got a lot of respect, earning first-team preseason All-SEC honors with Alabama’s Jermaine Burton. It’s an impressive honor for Boutte, considering he missed the second half of last season with an ankle injury. But he still led LSU in receiving yards and touchdowns with 509 and nine, which is perhaps telling of how poor the Tigers offense was in 2021.
It was a small comment amid an ocean of words over the four days in Atlanta, but LSU receiver Jack Bech said Boutte has looked better than ever in summer workouts. And he must. For LSU to have a chance to finish better than fifth in the SEC West, it needs one of the league’s very best playmakers.
… Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, talking about his very public row with Alabama’s Nick Saban in May, lamented how very little is private anymore. True enough, coach, but you definitely make things less private if you call a news conference to air your grievances. As at the SEC spring meeting, both Fisher and Saban seemed eager to bury the hatchet, and not in each other. Still, that Oct. 8 A&M-Bama game in Tuscaloosa will have a lot of eyeballs on it.
… Overshadowed by the flood of words coming out of Atlanta was the proposal coming from the NCAA Division I Council that would grant athletes an unlimited number of transfers. If you thought the new “wild west” era of college sports with NIL and the transfer portal was wild already, just wait. The NCAA Board of Directors is expected to vote on the proposal Aug. 3.
… Flew home to Baton Rouge on Friday morning on the same flight as new Southern coach Eric Dooley and his entourage. Seems they missed their connection Thursday night in Atlanta after a short flight from Birmingham, Alabama, where they were at Southwestern Athletic Conference media day. Unable to find hotel rooms, the party spent the night in the terminal in Atlanta.
Coach Dooley still looked pretty sharp in his suit from the day before and still managed a smile, though he also looked like he was ready to have a nap at home.
Rest up, coach. The season is almost here.