LSU's season will continue.
The Tigers were picked Monday to make the NCAA tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Eugene, Oregon, regional. They will open with Gonzaga, the regional's No. 2 seed.
The four teams in the regional are Oregon, the No. 14 overall seed in the tournament, Gonzaga and Central Connecticut.
The Oregon regional was paired with the Knoxville regional. The winner of each regional will play in the super regional a week later with a chance to reach the College World Series.
LSU entered the selection show squarely on the bubble with a 34-22 overall record, but the Tigers made the tournament without being one of the NCAA's last four teams in the field.
With its season extended at least another week, coach Paul Mainieri's career will end in the postseason. The Tigers avoided missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011.