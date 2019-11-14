BR.lsufloridamain0538.101319 bf.jpg
The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday night in Oxford.

Brooks Kubena

LSU 42, Ole Miss 21

This game could be tight until LSU's talent takes over. There's a lot of missing pieces, especially on the offensive line. Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles won't play and starting right tackle Austin Deculus has been all but ruled out, and the Rebels rank 22nd nationally in sacks (27) and their offense doesn't turn the ball over often (11, 31st).

Wilson Alexander

LSU 49, Ole Miss 17

LSU needs two wins to clinch its spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game. It will get one this weekend. The Rebels have a feisty team capable of keeping the score close, but the Tigers seem focused on their ultimate goal: a national championship. They’ll avoid the Alabama hangover with ease.

Scott Rabalais

LSU 52, Ole Miss 25

They say defense travels. Great offense travels, too. It’s tough to go back on the road after beating Alabama, and LSU is thin at offensive tackle. But there’s little to indicate Ole Miss’ 117th-ranked pass defense will stop the Tigers’ No. 2 passing offense. Joe Burrow’s Heisman march continues. Somewhere, Billy Cannon will be smiling.

Sheldon Mickles

LSU 50, Ole Miss 17

Ole Miss' four wins have come over Arkansas, Vanderbilt, New Mexico State and Southeastern, which doesn't bode well going into a matchup with the No. 1 team in the CFP. A defense that's been vulnerable to the pass will be under fire from the time Joe Burrow steps off the bus and the Tigers easily roll along.

